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The Detroit Tigers are reportedly “showing interest” in free agent pitcher Shota Imanaga, and if you saw his stat line last season, you’re probably doing a double-take. This is a pitcher who coughed up 35 home runs in just one year with the Chicago Cubs.

Imanaga’s Highs and Unavoidable Lows

Imanaga has an All-Star nod and a solid 3.45 ERA over 86 career starts with the Cubs. Last season, he posted a 3.77 ERA and punched out 174 batters. Sounds pretty good, right? Here’s the absolute kicker: this dude is a home run machine for the other team. He surrendered a whopping 35 dingers last season alone. That wasn’t a fluke either. He gave up 31 in 2025 and even 27 during his All-Star campaign. Every single season he’s been in the bigs, Imanaga has been in the top five for home runs allowed, hitting second last year. Yikes.

On the flip side, he barely walks anyone, ranking in the 95th percentile for walk rate last season. So, control is definitely there, but when opposing hitters make contact, they often send it out of the park.

The Tigers’ Pitching Predicament and Potential Fix

Why are the Tigers even considering this kind of risk? Well, they’re desperate for arms. They shipped out Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize at the trade deadline, and Jack Flaherty is now a free agent. Their rotation is bleeding talent and needs some serious reinforcements.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi dropped the “showing interest” news, but it’s not like Imanaga is the only guy on their radar. Michael King and Freddy Peralta are apparently better options, and you can bet Detroit is checking in on them too. Here’s where the Imanaga pursuit gets interesting: he *might* perform better in Comerica Park. It’s a much tougher venue to hit home runs in than Wrigley Field, which could theoretically help rein in his biggest weakness.

So, the question for Detroit is simple: do they bet on Comerica Park to fix Imanaga’s gopher ball problem, or do they look for a safer bet? Free agency just got a whole lot spicier for the Tigers, and their next pitching move is going to tell us everything about their strategy going into next season.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.