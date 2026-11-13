Los Angeles Chargers logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

For the second straight day, wideouts Ladd McConkey and Brenen Thompson were nowhere to be seen on the practice field. If Mike McDaniel’s offense truly needs legitimate speed to be at its best, it’s not getting that chance right now. This team’s swiftest playmakers are sidelined, and you gotta wonder how much more this offense can take without them.

Speed Killers: McConkey and Thompson Remain Sidelined

It’s a tough look when your top speed guys can’t even practice. Ladd McConkey is still battling those back spasms, the same issue that kept him out of last week’s brutal loss against the Texans. You want your guys back fast, but back issues? Those are no joke and can linger. Then there’s Brenen Thompson, who continues to miss practice, extending his already six game absence. Six games! That’s a massive chunk of the season without one of your key threats. This is a real punch to the gut for an offense that relies on getting downfield fast. On the bright side, wideout Tre’ Harris did show some progress, moving from a limited participant to a full go on Thursday. That’s a small win, but it hardly makes up for the two big losses.

Defensive Steps Forward, Offensive Line Steps Back

It’s not all bad news everywhere, thankfully. On the defensive side, there’s a glimmer of hope. Defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe saw some progression, going from a DNP to limited participation on Thursday. Cornerback Deane Leonard is also making strides coming back from a concussion, upgrading from limited to full participant. That’s huge for the secondary! But then you swing back to the offense and hit another wall. Offensive guard/tackle Trey Pipkins, despite his activated window being open, missed his second consecutive practice due to a knee injury or personal reason. That’s a critical spot, especially when you’re trying to keep the pocket clean.

The Long Road Back For Key Contributors

Beyond the headliners, a couple more guys are on their path back, trying to get fully healthy. Linebacker Denzel Perryman was a full participant on Thursday, which is great news for the defense looking to shore things up. Tight end David Njoku logged his second straight day as a limited participant. It’s good to see these guys getting closer, but limited means they aren’t 100%, and that always matters.

This team heads into Week 10 facing Baltimore. With McConkey and Thompson still out, and key offensive line questions looming, it’s going to be a major test. Can they find that missing speed, or are we going to see an offense that just can’t shift into high gear?

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bolts from the Blue.