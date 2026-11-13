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Stephen Curry is out, and the Golden State Warriors are looking at Yaxel Lendeborg to step up in a major way. The front office wants to see exactly what Lendeborg can do while Curry is absent, specifically in a more prominent, lead role within the team.

Lendeborg Gets The Keys To The Offense

This isn’t just about filling minutes; it’s about handing Lendeborg the ball and seeing how he handles the pressure. As Anthony Slater detailed, the Warriors’ front office is intensely focused on what Lendeborg will showcase in this expanded opportunity. It’s a clear signal: they need to know if he has what it takes to guide the offense in Curry’s absence. This is a sink-or-swim moment.

The Warriors’ Big Question Mark

With their superstar sidelined, the Warriors have thrown Lendeborg into the deep end. What they’re looking for, according to Slater, is a definitive answer on whether he can truly carry a significant portion of the offensive burden. Every possession where Lendeborg is in a lead role will be scrutinized, as the team looks to understand his capabilities when the lights are brightest.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.