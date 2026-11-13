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No. 4 UCLA is putting their perfect 9-0 season on the line tonight against a capable Illinois team, but it’s not just the Illini they have to worry about: the Rose Bowl is getting absolutely drenched with a 100% chance of rain. This isn’t just a drizzle, folks, and it could totally flip the script on what everyone expects.

The Wet Rose Bowl Wildcard

Can you believe it? A rain game in Pasadena? I can’t remember one, but tonight the forecast is calling for 100% rain. That’s a huge equalizer, right? It totally evens the playing field against a No. 4 team that’s a 10-point favorite. Think about it: ball security, footing, passing lanes, everything changes. The total for the game started at 47.5, and you just know once Joe Public sees that weather, it’s gonna drop like a rock. This isn’t just football, it’s a fight against the elements, and Illinois might just be ready to get muddy.

Chesney’s Crazy Ride and Playoff Dreams

Coach Bob Chesney has pulled off an absolute miracle in his first season at UCLA. Seriously, this guy replaced Curt Cignetti at James Madison, who then worked wonders at Indiana, and Chesney is doing the exact same thing at a basketball school like UCLA. They collapsed to 3-9 last year under Deshaun Foster and Tim Skipper, with a pathetic Over/Under win total of 6.5. Now? They’re 9-0, already blew past that win total, and control their destiny for the Big Ten Championship Game and a College Football Playoff bid, a first for the program. Chesney’s on a personal 20-game regular season winning streak, the longest by any FBS head coach, and he’s the -190 favorite for the Bear Bryant Award, National Coach of the Year, with Utah’s Morgan Scalley next at +350. Everyone expected nothing from the Bruins this year, betting +15000 for a Big Ten title, +3000 for the playoff, and a wild +75000 for a national championship. Now they are priced +196 to just run the regular season. This is incredible stuff.

Upset Alert is ON

So, UCLA is unbeaten, ranked No. 4, and rolling, but this 6-3 Illinois team is no pushover. They’re playing their first game as conference foes, and Illinois has a massive chance to play spoiler. If they pull off this upset tonight, UCLA’s undefeated season and all those CFP dreams vanish, just like that. While the Bruins are taking 92% of the money and 77% of the bets as 10-point favorites, that rain factor is no joke. The oddsmakers even put together a parlay for the game: Bruins money line and both teams score 10+ points, priced at -185. It shows that even with the odds favoring UCLA, they know Illinois can at least put up a fight and get on the board.

Tonight is huge. Will Bob Chesney keep his crazy win streak alive and steer UCLA closer to their first Big Ten Championship and CFP berth, or will Illinois and the Pasadena rain combine to deliver the biggest upset of the season? Keep your eyes glued to FOX tonight at 9 p.m. ET. This isn’t just a game, it’s a test of wills, and the weather is calling the shots.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.