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This Saturday is absolutely wild, with Week 11 throwing down five ranked-on-ranked matchups. But let’s be real, the biggest story has to be the reunion of Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian. These guys go way back, their friendship forged at USC through wins and losses. Sarkisian even helped Kiffin through sobriety, improving his personal life. Now, though, that bond takes a serious backseat as these old friends are each trying to knock the other out of the College Football Playoff race. What a plot twist, right?

Old Friends, New Enemies, and Playoff Elimination on the Line

No. 21 LSU, coached by Kiffin, is coming off its first home loss under him. They’re fighting to avoid dropping consecutive home games for the first time since *1994*. Think about that for a second. On the other side, Sarkisian’s No. 6 Texas squad has won six straight games against ranked opponents, which is the longest active streak in the entire FBS. No joke, that’s dominance. The stakes could not be higher: the loser of this clash may very well be eliminated from playoff contention. You just know these guys are going to leave it all out on the field.

And that’s just one game! The top of the AP Top 25 has been pure chaos, with a top-two team losing for five straight weeks. That’s a streak that ties 2007 for the longest in history. Unbelievable! No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 22 Missouri, and get this: Missouri has never beaten an AP No. 1 team in 18 tries. Talk about a tough task. Then you’ve got No. 2 Utah, one of only two unbeaten FBS teams left, heading to No. 23 Arizona as a slight favorite. Arizona’s only two wins over top-10 teams since 2015? Both against the Utes! Plus, their starting quarterback, Noah Fifita, is 2-0 against Utah. This isn’t going to be easy for the Utes, not at all.

Hoosiers, Trojans, and the Battle for Big Ten Dreams

Over on CBS, No. 9 Indiana hosts No. 18 USC in a massive game. The Hoosiers are scratching and clawing for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, while the Trojans are desperately trying to stay alive in the playoff race. Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover is back off the injury report, which is huge, but they’re going to be without their leading rusher, Turbo Richard. That’s a tough blow for their offense. A loss here for USC would pretty much end their playoff hopes, plain and simple.

Let’s dig into that USC vs. Indiana matchup a bit. Five of Indiana’s six Big Ten games have been decided by a touchdown or less. The only time they pulled away was a 47-15 win against a Rutgers team that was totally outmatched. The experts are saying Indiana hasn’t really shown they can just dominate quality opposition. If the Hoosiers can just limit catastrophic turnovers, they might win on pure physicality on both lines. But it’s hard to imagine them running away from a team like USC. The Trojans have a veteran quarterback in Jayden Maiava who can definitely keep them in the game. Our experts are split, but David Cobb is picking USC to cover the +7.5 spread. Another ranked matchup sees No. 12 Texas Tech visit No. 25 Oklahoma State in what they’re calling the Dust Bowl. Conference races are still all over the place, but Georgia can actually clinch a spot in the final SEC Championship Game with a win tonight and a little bit of help.

Tonight is everything. Will Texas extend its insane streak, or will Kiffin’s LSU send Sarkisian’s squad packing from the playoff hunt? Get ready, because Week 11 is about to deliver some serious fireworks across college football!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.