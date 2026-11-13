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Former Seahawks star Kenneth Walker is absolutely tearing it up for the Kansas City Chiefs, and with his old team moving on, it’s gotta sting for opponents trying to stop him. The Falcons are about to get a taste of this K9 freight train, and frankly, their defense looks utterly unprepared for it.

Falcons Hit Rock Bottom, Rebuild Already Starting

Things just went from bad to worse for the Atlanta Falcons. In Week 9, they got absolutely clobbered by the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, falling by two scores. They tried to hang in there early, but it quickly became clear they were completely outclassed by a premier NFL offense. That kind of beatdown forces some serious soul-searching, right? And boy, did the Falcons staff and front office respond. In the days following that disaster, they traded away star safety Jessie Bates III and their starting center Ryan Neuzil.

This isn’t some “tank job” because the NFC South is apparently a mess, led by a measly three-win team, so no one’s really out of it. But let’s be real, moving those guys is a full-on acknowledgment that what they’ve got going on isn’t working. It means they’re prioritizing future assets, which is probably the smart play for their new staff, even if it’s painful right now.

K9 Unleashed: Former Seattle Star Lighting Up the Chiefs’ Ground Game

Now, the Falcons are staring down a Week 10 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs, and if you’re looking for the biggest problem for Atlanta, look no further than our guy, former Seahawks star Kenneth Walker. He’s been nothing short of a godsend for Kansas City, finding a new level of success even *beyond* his final Super Bowl-winning season here in Seattle. With the Chiefs’ passing game still kinda lackluster, Walker’s dominance on the ground has become the absolute engine of their offense. He just eats up yards.

Atlanta actually started the season with a solid run defense. But now? Teams have completely figured out how to pick apart their attacking-style front with inside runs and a ton of man/gap concepts. The Falcons haven’t found a counterpunch, and until they do, it’s going to be a brutal Sunday for that defense against *any* team with even a halfway decent rushing attack. So, yeah, stopping Kenneth Walker, or hoping he doesn’t play since he’s currently questionable, is the matchup to watch.

Can Atlanta’s Offense Find a Pulse?

It’s not just the defense for the Falcons, either. Their offense desperately needs to find some consistency. Michael Penix Jr. has been in a two-game slump, struggling big time against a Bengals defense that was pretty beatable. The bigger headache might be their own ground game, which is supposed to be the backbone of their offense but hasn’t delivered anything consistent in over a month. With Ryan Neuzil gone and Corey Levin stepping in at center, it’s hard to expect some sudden, huge leap forward there.

This weekend, the Falcons are 3.5-point home underdogs against the Chiefs, and they’ve got some significant injury questions swirling around. Can they somehow pull it together at home? Or will Kenneth Walker, assuming he’s healthy, continue his absolute tear and run all over a Falcons team that’s clearly focused on anything but the present? It’s going to be a real test for Atlanta, and a showcase for one of our former Emerald City heroes.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.