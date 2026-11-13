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No. 4 UCLA is staring down a Friday night showdown at the Rose Bowl, and for the first time all season, their perfect 9-0 run feels genuinely threatened. The unbeaten Bruins control their own destiny to punch a ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and potentially the College Football Playoff, a first for the program. They are literally the *only* team in the league without a loss, but an upset against a capable Illinois team (6-3) on Friday could absolutely torpedo those dreams.

Rose Bowl Under Water? This Changes EVERYTHING.

Listen, I can’t even remember a rain game hitting Pasadena, but tonight, it’s 100% chance of rain. Forget what you think you know about sunny Southern California football. This *evens the playing field a bit*, plain and simple. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on FOX, and when that ball drops, it’s going to be a completely different game than UCLA’s seen all year. The Bruins are 10-point favorites at DraftKings, and a whopping 92% of the money and 77% of the bets are still pouring in on them. But seriously, once Joe Public sees this weather forecast, you know that total of 47.5, which is already seeing split action, is gonna plummet. You think Illinois, a 6-3 team, is just gonna roll over when Mother Nature is out here acting like a twelfth man for them? No shot. This is their first meeting as conference foes, and Illinois has a massive opportunity to play spoiler.

Bob Chesney: The Coaching Miracle Worker No One Saw Coming

Let’s talk about Bob Chesney, because what he’s done in his first season at UCLA is nothing short of incredible. Remember last year? The Bruins collapsed to a brutal 3-9 record under coaches Deshaun Foster and Tim Skipper. Nobody, and I mean *nobody*, expected anything from the 2026 Bruins. Their season Over/Under win total was a paltry 6.5. They were given insane odds: +15000 to win the Big Ten, +3000 to reach the playoff, and a mind-boggling +75000 to win the national championship! Well, they’ve already blown past that 6.5 win total, and are priced at +196 at DraftKings to run the table for the entire regular season. Chesney’s personal 20-game regular-season winning streak is the longest by any FBS head coach, period. The guy’s the -190 favorite for the 2026 Bear Bryant Award as National Coach of the Year, taking over from reigning winner Curt Cignetti, who pulled off a national championship at Indiana last season. Chesney’s turned UCLA, a basketball school, into a legitimate national title contender in his *first year*. That’s not just coaching, that’s magic.

So, Friday night is about more than just a win or loss. It’s about Bob Chesney’s incredible streak, UCLA’s national championship aspirations, and whether a freak rainstorm in Pasadena can shatter a perfect season. Get ready, because this one is going to be wild.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.