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Arch Manning, the Texas Longhorns quarterback, kicked off the 2026 college football season as a Heisman Trophy frontrunner, a position he also held entering the 2025 season. But questionable decisions have completely derailed his campaign this year and are making people whisper about his NFL Draft stock. It’s a tough spot for the young QB, especially when you consider his famous family.

Eli Manning’s Crucial Playbook for Composure

The pressure of playing in the shadow of Hall of Fame uncles Peyton and Eli Manning has been Arch’s Achilles heel, no doubt. But Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion himself, just stepped up with some invaluable advice during a recent appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter. Eli stressed the absolute importance of staying composed through the crazy ups and downs of football, and never letting confidence waver after a rough patch. He laid it out plain: “It’s never going to be perfect. That’s why you play the game. It’s not always going to be smooth. Every game, every series is an opportunity to learn, to get better. You’ve got to learn how to just kind of take the ups and downs of a game.” That’s the kind of wisdom you can only get from someone who’s been there, right? Arch can’t afford to let one mistake or a disappointing series mess with his head for the next opportunity. Eli actually praised his nephew for how well he can bounce back and deliver when games are on the line. That’s huge.

Texas Fighting Back and Arch’s Recent Surge

And those signs of progress Eli mentioned? They are real. After getting hit with back-to-back losses against Oklahoma and Florida, the Longhorns have responded by reeling off three straight victories. That’s kept them right in the thick of the College Football Playoff rankings. Arch himself delivered one of his best performances of the season on Saturday against No. 18 Missouri, lighting it up with three touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Texas moved to a 7-2 record with that clutch win.

Now, with No. 21 LSU next up on the schedule, Arch has another massive opportunity to show everyone just how much he’s grown. This isn’t just any game, either. It could seriously be a Playoff elimination game for both teams. The No. 6-ranked Longhorns will be looking to add some serious style points to their resume when they face off against Lane Kiffin’s Tigers. You know they’re coming out swinging.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.