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Saturday is absolutely massive, folks, because USC is rolling into Bloomington to take on Indiana, and for both these squads, the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races are squarely on the line. Bill Connelly from ESPN laid it all out for us on Friday, and if you’re an Indiana fan, you might want to brace yourself.

Hoosiers Stumble, But Where’s The Firepower?

Talk about a gut punch: Indiana actually fell five spots in the CFP rankings without even playing a game. You know Curt Cignetti doesn’t usually need to light a fire under his guys, but that ranking dip? That’s an extra card in his hand this week for motivation, no doubt. But motivation only takes you so far, right? The real talk here has to be about the quarterback play. Josh Hoover’s performance just fell off a cliff after he got hit with a vaguely specified arm injury against Ohio State. I mean, backup Grant literally had to come in and save the Minnesota game two weeks ago. And now, it looks like Hoover is still set to start on Saturday. Plus, to make things worse, running back Turbo Richard is out for this one. Let’s be real, you’re not defending a national title without your quarterback stepping up, and the Hoosiers desperately need better play under center.

Defense Is Dynamite, But Can They Hold Against USC?

Here’s where it gets interesting: Indiana’s defense is legitimately dynamite. They’re ranked first in the nation in yards allowed per play at a ridiculous 4.1, and they are equally dominant against both the run and the pass. That’s elite. But USC is about to unleash a serious test on their secondary’s depth. Indiana cornerback A.J. Harris is working his way back from an injury, and while Jamari Sharpe is still an excellent CB No. 1, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is spreading that ball around. We’re talking five different players with between 21 and 32 catches. The Trojans got shut down by Wisconsin, yeah, but they also put up at least 25 points against four other defenses ranked in the SP+ top 30. The big question looming over Bloomington: If USC drops at least three touchdowns on the board, can Indiana’s offense possibly keep pace? It’s a tall order given the current QB situation.

This collision of Big Ten titans kicks off Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, 3:30 p.m. Eastern, and you can catch all the action live on CBS. With both teams fighting to keep their playoff dreams alive, you know this one is going to be a nail-biter right down to the final whistle.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.