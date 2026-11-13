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The Spanish soccer world is reeling after Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono was handed a massive 12-game suspension by the Spanish soccer federation’s disciplinary committee. This isn’t just a bad tackle gone wrong, folks. This ruling stems from a tragic on-field collision that, unbelievably, led to the death of FC Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel.

The Collision That Shook the Pitch

This whole nightmare unfolded back on Monday, November 2, 2026. De Miguel, just 30 years old, was chasing down a high ball in midfield during a match in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain. Owono, the Andorra goalkeeper, rushed way outside his area, colliding with de Miguel. The impact, which happened near the end of the match, struck de Miguel in the chest. What happened next is heartbreaking: de Miguel suffered cardiac arrest right there on the field. He tragically passed away the very next day. This is the kind of stuff you never want to see in any sport. Owono, through his club, put out a statement expressing his deep remorse and offering condolences to de Miguel’s family. You can’t even imagine what that feels like.

“Excessive Force” and a Police Probe

The Spanish soccer federation’s disciplinary committee didn’t pull any punches, issuing Owono’s 12-game ban on Friday, November 13. Their verdict was clear: Owono used “excessive force” in that collision. That’s a strong statement. Beyond the football pitch, Spanish police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter. Under Spanish law, any non-natural cause of death, even accidents, gets a judicial investigation. However, prosecutors have indicated that criminal proceedings are pretty unlikely here, which probably offers little comfort to anyone involved. Andorra coach Carles Manso spoke about the situation recently, saying it’s completely up to Owono to decide when he’s ready to play again. “He is deeply affected by the situation,” Manso said. “We will give him the space to feel completely free to decide whether, and when, he might want to return.” This isn’t just about soccer anymore, it’s about a man’s life and another’s mental well-being. This is a tough one for everyone in the sport to grapple with, and we’ll be watching closely to see how Owono and the league move forward.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.