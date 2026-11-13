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The Washington Huskies are still stuck in Seattle, folks, and their Saturday Big Ten clash against Michigan State is staring down absolute chaos thanks to a nationwide FAA flight shutdown. This isn’t just a delay; it is a full-blown travel nightmare unfolding right here in our backyard.

Still Stuck in the Emerald City

As of Friday evening, our Huskies are literally grounded, right here in Seattle. They are supposed to be kicking off against Michigan State at 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. The problem? The FAA’s nationwide flight shutdown has them absolutely locked down. Reports say flights might not even get going again until close to midnight on Friday. That leaves a ridiculously short window for the team to cover about 2,300 miles to get to Michigan. Talk about a brutal travel day, if it even happens!

Meanwhile, Wolverines Landed Days Ago

And get this, while our guys are scrambling, the Michigan Wolverines, who were set to make almost the exact opposite trip, flying from Ann Arbor to Eugene, Oregon, for their 3:30 p.m. Saturday game against Oregon, are already chilling out on the West Coast. They got there on Thursday. Talk about a timing nightmare for the Huskies!

This is a developing situation, and it just throws everything up in the air for our Huskies’ Saturday showdown. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this as it unfolds, hoping our guys can somehow make it to East Lansing.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.