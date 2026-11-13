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The UFC heavyweight division is about to get completely wild, because Josh Hokit just threw down the nastiest trash talk imaginable right into Ciryl Gane’s face, setting the stage for what promises to be an absolutely brutal title fight. This isn’t “just another fight” for Gane, no matter what he says, especially with his 0-2 record in prior undisputed championship bouts hanging over him and the New York crowd already booing him hardcore.

“Gotham Is Saved”: Hokit’s Wild Message to the Champion

We are one day out from UFC 334 going down in New York City, and the final faceoffs on Friday were pure fire, especially for the main event. Josh Hokit, at 29 years old, has stormed into an unlikely title shot barely a year after his UFC debut, and he did not hold back. He got nose-to-nose with the champion, forcing Gane to take off his sunglasses like he owned the place, then he absolutely cut loose on the mic. “Ciryl, the code word’s going to be colon cleanse, because I’m going to beat the s*** out of you,” Hokit declared. Can you believe that?! He wasn’t done, either, adding, “Listen, tomorrow night the future is born and the past is put in a f***ing casket. Tomorrow, Gotham is saved.” That’s the kind of high-stakes, cinematic smack talk that makes you stop everything and tune in. Hokit weighed in at 231.4 pounds, looking ready to back up every single word.

But hold up, Gane has his own story. The 36-year-old Frenchman snagged the interim heavyweight belt in June, knocking out Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 on the U.S. White House’s South Lawn, no less. He then got bumped up to undisputed status in September after Tom Aspinall vacated the belt. Yet, despite holding that belt now, the dude is 0-2 in his previous two undisputed UFC championship attempts. The New York crowd knows it, and they let him hear it, showering him with boos during the faceoffs. Gane, who hit the scales at 242.6 pounds, tried to play it cool, saying, “It’s just another fight for me. I’ve got a lot of experience and I’m going to show you this Saturday.” But after Hokit’s “colon cleanse” line, this isn’t “just another fight,” is it? This is personal, and Gane’s track record in undisputed title fights makes it a total pressure cooker.

Grudge Match Goes Live: Harrison vs. Nunes for Bantamweight Gold

It wasn’t just the heavyweights bringing the heat. The co-main event, a long-awaited grudge match for the women’s bantamweight championship, also delivered some serious tension. Kayla Harrison, 36, is set to defend her title against the returning UFC Hall of Famer, Amanda Nunes, 38. These two were teammates at American Top Team during Nunes’ legendary reign as a two-division champ, but that friendship has absolutely blown up into a genuine rivalry. Harrison is back in action after neck surgery forced them to postpone their original January showdown, making this wait even longer. Nunes, who retired in June 2023, is making her first appearance since then. Both fighters hit their championship weight perfectly at 135 pounds.

Harrison was all business, stating, “I’m humbled, I’m hungry and I’m grateful. This has been a lifetime in the making for me. I look at my life and it’s a dream, and tomorrow it’s my night.” Nunes, for her part, simply said, “I can’t wait for tomorrow. I’m happy to be here. New York, see you guys tomorrow. And again.” You can feel the intensity from both of them. This isn’t just a title fight, it’s a chapter closing and a new one starting, especially for Nunes coming out of retirement.

UFC 334, Gane vs. Hokit, kicks off this Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on Paramount+. With 13 fights on the card, including other matchups like Kevin Holland vs. Uros Medic, Stephen Thompson vs. Charles Radtke, and Jim Miller vs. Terrance McKinney (who weighed 160.2 pounds against Miller’s 155.6), it’s gonna be a full night of action. You absolutely do not want to miss a second of this, because if Hokit’s words are any indication, Saturday night is going to be straight up wild.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.