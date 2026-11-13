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The Netherlands absolutely demolished Greece 7-0 in a Nations League statement victory, keeping them unbeaten under new coach Xavi! Talk about a message sent. Meanwhile, Jürgen Klopp’s Germany cruised to a 3-1 win over Serbia, and now we’re staring down an epic decider between these two powerhouse nations for first place in their group. You just know Monday’s going to be wild.

Reijnders Goes Ballistic As Dutch Offense Explodes

Can you believe what Tijjani Reijnders did? The dude bagged a hat trick! Seriously, three goals! He was beaming, holding up three fingers, celebrating a clinic in slick team moves that just tore apart the Greek defense in Amsterdam. Jurrien Timber wasn’t far behind with two goals of his own. Crysencio Summerville got the party started early, hitting the back of the net in just the sixth minute. Then Reijnders went absolutely wild, scoring three times in a ridiculous 21-minute span! Timber added his two, and Donyell Malen capped off the masterpiece with the seventh. When an offense clicks like that, it’s pure magic to watch.

Germany Grabs a Win, Sets Up Massive Showdown

Over in Germany, Jürgen Klopp’s squad picked up their second win in five games under his tenure, beating Serbia 3-1. It’s been a bit of a slow start for Klopp, but they got the job done. In driving rain, Germany got on the board after just three minutes thanks to Serbia defender Srdjan Babic turning Kai Havertz’s header into his own net. Florian Wirtz made it 2-0 soon after, flicking in a rebound after Havertz had a shot parried. Debutant Brajan Gruda, from Leipzig, then dribbled through the Serbian defense for Germany’s third goal. Klopp ran an experimental squad, even including Freiburg winger Derry Scherhant, which is pretty cool to see.

Babic actually made up for his own goal, scoring for Serbia on a rebound, but any chance of a comeback evaporated when Vanja Dragojevic got sent off for a reckless tackle on Joshua Kimmich’s ankle. And get this: the 50,000-capacity Rajko Mitic stadium was practically empty. Serbia only had about 5,000 accompanied children and teenagers there because UEFA punished their federation for fan behavior. Wild, right?

Now, this all sets up an absolutely MASSIVE decider between the Netherlands and Germany! The Netherlands is leading Group A2, with Germany three points behind. These two coaching heavyweights, Xavi and Klopp, are going head-to-head on Monday in Berlin for first place. The top two in the group snag a spot in the quarterfinals, and with head-to-head record as the tiebreaker, this game is everything. Greece is still technically able to qualify too, but Serbia is done, having lost all five of their games.

So, get ready for Monday, folks! Netherlands vs. Germany in Berlin. First place in the group, a quarterfinal spot on the line, and bragging rights for sure. It’s going to be an absolute battle, and you know these teams are leaving it all out there. Don’t miss it!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Fox Sports.