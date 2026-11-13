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College football is absolutely losing its mind, people! We’ve seen a top-two team fall in five straight weeks, a streak that ties a record all the way back to 2007 for the longest stretch in AP Top 25 history. If you thought things were settling down, think again. Week 11 is built for more chaos with five ranked-on-ranked matchups ready to flip the playoff picture upside down.

Old Friends, High Stakes: LSU vs. Texas Showdown

Get ready for some serious drama when No. 21 LSU heads to No. 6 Texas. This isn’t just another game, it’s a reunion with massive stakes. LSU coach Lane Kiffin and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian go way back, their friendship forged at USC through triumphs and tough times. Sarkisian even helped Kiffin through sobriety and improve his personal life. But Saturday night, that friendship takes a backseat as both coaches try to knock the other out of the College Football Playoff race. LSU is reeling after its first home loss under Kiffin, and they are desperate to avoid dropping back-to-back home games for the first time since 1994. Texas, meanwhile, is riding high with six straight wins against ranked opponents, the longest active streak in the FBS. Make no mistake, the loser of this game may very well be eliminated from playoff contention. This one’s gonna be a grinder.

Playoff Dreams On The Brink: Big Ten and Beyond

The chaos isn’t limited to one game. No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 22 Missouri, and get this: Missouri has *never* beaten an AP No. 1 team in 18 attempts. Will this be the week they finally break the curse, or will Georgia dominate? Then you’ve got No. 2 Utah, one of only two unbeaten FBS teams left, visiting No. 23 Arizona. Utah’s a slight favorite, but don’t sleep on Arizona. Both of their wins over top-10 teams since 2015 came against the Utes, and their starting quarterback, Noah Fifita, is 2-0 against them! That’s a huge stat!

Over on CBS, it’s No. 9 Indiana hosting No. 18 USC. The Hoosiers are fighting tooth and nail for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, while the Trojans are trying to stay alive in the playoff hunt. Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover is back from injury, which is big, but they’ll be without leading rusher Turbo Richard. USC has veteran QB Jayden Maiava, and they are definitely capable of keeping it close, even though Indiana has been known for tight games. Five of Indiana’s six Big Ten games have been decided by a touchdown or less, with the only blowout being a 47-15 win against Rutgers. A loss for USC would all but end their playoff hopes. This game, just like Texas Tech at Oklahoma State in the Dust Bowl, has conference races in flux. Georgia, for instance, can clinch a spot in the final SEC Championship Game on Saturday with a win and a little help.

It’s going to be wild ride. Get ready for some more upsets and heartbreakers, because this season is just refusing to settle down!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.