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FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono just got hit with a brutal 12-match suspension from the Spanish football federation’s disciplinary committee. This all went down after a horrific collision in a recent second-tier match that, tragically, ended with Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel losing his life.

The Ruling That Shakes Spanish Football

The 25-year-old Owono was sent off on November 2 during the closing stages of the game, after colliding with 30-year-old De Miguel. The referee’s report, which the disciplinary committee leaned on heavily, stated Owono “violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play.” The committee didn’t pull any punches, flat out saying the “tragic outcome of the incident, resulting in the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda, is public knowledge.” Given the “nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances,” they confirmed the maximum sanction, that brutal 12-match suspension, is absolutely justified. It’s a ruling that sends shockwaves through the sport, making it clear how seriously the federation views the incident.

A Match Erased, A Career In Doubt

As if the on-pitch tragedy wasn’t enough, the federation made another tough call. The match itself, abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time when the incident went down, will not be replayed. It was a 2-2 draw when everything stopped, and that’s the result that stands now. The federation stated this was “the most respectful course of action, given the extraordinary and tragic circumstances of this case,” specifically to avoid restarting play from the precise moment of the incident.

On November 4, Owono’s club put out a statement where the goalkeeper himself said he’s going through “the most difficult days” of his life and feels “enormous pain” over De Miguel’s death. Just this Thursday, FC Andorra manager Carles Manso spoke out, saying Owono, who plays internationally for Equatorial Guinea, hasn’t even decided if he’ll ever return to the game. Manso was clear: Owono is with his family, “completely free to make any decision” about coming back, or not coming back. The club’s plan is to “support him in every way and be close to him,” giving him space to decide “when he feels it is appropriate and when he feels genuinely ready to take a decision like that.”

This whole situation is beyond heartbreaking, a stark reminder of how quickly joy can turn to tragedy on the pitch. While the league tries to move forward, everyone’s got their eyes on Owono, waiting to see if he can ever step back onto the grass. It’s a heavy, heavy moment for football, and for everyone involved.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.