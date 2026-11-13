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Germany U20 pulled off a wild comeback against Poland, scoring two goals after the 84th minute to get back to winning ways after last month’s defeat to England. Hannes Wolf’s squad was trailing for more than an hour, but they absolutely refused to quit.

The Dramatic Turnaround in Poland

The drama truly kicked off when Tom Meyer, a key midfielder from Bochum, stepped onto the pitch. Meyer, who had never played for Germany at any level before, made an immediate impact, striking the goal that started the comeback after the 84th minute. Talk about a debut! Then, in the first minute of injury time, fellow substitute Eric da Silva Moreira sealed the deal, scoring the winner for the visitors. Moreira’s clutch goal secured the victory, making it clear this squad has some serious fight.

New Faces Making Noise for Germany U20

It wasn’t just Meyer making his mark. Niklas Swider, Jarzinho Malanga, and FC Bayern’s attacker Tim Binder also made their first appearances at this U20 level for Germany. It’s awesome to see new talent stepping up. Moreira isn’t new to scoring big goals either; he also found the net in their tough 2-1 loss to England. These young guys are showing they can handle the pressure.

League Standings and What’s Next

With this win, Germany U20 now sits second in the U20 Elite League standings, racking up nine points from four games. That’s a solid position, even with England maintaining their perfect start, absolutely crushing Czechia 6-1 earlier on Thursday in Mansfield. Germany U20 has one more game in 2026, a road trip to Czechia on Monday. They’ll be looking to keep this winning momentum going and solidify their spot even further.

That Monday game against Czechia is their last of the year, and after that incredible comeback against Poland, you know Hannes Wolf’s side will be fired up to finish strong. They’ve shown they can fight from behind, and that’s a huge boost heading into their final match of 2026.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.