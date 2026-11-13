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Wet, rainy, and cold conditions are expected to slam LaVell Edwards Stadium this Saturday afternoon when No. 10 BYU hosts unranked but surging Baylor. This isn’t just bad luck for the Cougars, it’s a terrifying flashback for quarterback Bear Bachmeier, whose most inconsistent passing performance this season came under similarly soggy skies.

When the Rain Hits, So Does Bachmeier’s Struggle

Think back to October 3rd, 2026, against TCU. It was a rainy, misty night at Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth. Bachmeier struggled hard to grip that football, completing only 11 of 24 passes for a measly 62 yards. No touchdowns, no interceptions, just a whole lot of frustration. He wasn’t connecting with receivers, and offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick even acknowledged the weather was a factor back then. You gotta wonder if that’s been haunting him.

But here’s the thing: Bachmeier is a fighter. With star running back LJ Martin having sustained a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of that TCU game, and the passing game going absolutely nowhere, Bachmeier took matters into his own hands. He rushed 15 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns, carrying the Cougars to a 17-10 victory. He led BYU in rushing again last week against Utah with eight carries for 59 yards, even in what Roderick called a “nightmarish outing” overall for the QB. So, can he do it again if the passing game gets drowned out by Mother Nature? That’s the million-dollar question.

Injury Report and the “Warrior” Mentality

The weather isn’t the only challenge facing the Cougars. While LJ Martin returned from a four-game hiatus last Saturday against Utah, he’s “not even close” to 100%, according to Roderick, despite having seven carries for 19 yards and a touchdown. Martin is listed as probable for Saturday, along with star linebacker Isaiah Glasker. But they’re still without key offensive weapons. Running back Preston Rex is expected to play against Baylor, but tight end Roger Saleapaga was listed as doubtful on Thursday night. Roderick himself admitted, “Those are big losses, by the way. We are down some guys. That’s one of the things (limiting the offense).” He added that the team’s usual strength in varied personnel groupings has been “pretty limited the last few games.”

Everyone in Provo knows what’s coming. Bachmeier and the other quarterbacks have spent serious time throwing wet footballs in practice this week, prepping for the conditions. Defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga said Wednesday that the Cougars are taking a “warrior” approach. It’s a crucial Big 12 game, and the forecast is calling for light rain at kickoff, picking up around halftime, and then tapering off later. “We’re going to have some rain and some cold, but all that doesn’t matter,” Poppinga stated. “What matters most is our attitude of how we show up, the mindset that we bring, and then our execution and the playmaking that happens after that.”

With BYU sitting at 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12, this game is massive. Can Bachmeier overcome his wet weather demons, or will Baylor capitalize on the conditions and the Cougars’ ongoing injury struggles? Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. on Fox. Get ready for a soggy battle, folks.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.