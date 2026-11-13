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The Miami Dolphins’ season just went from bad to brutal. After a tough loss to the Detroit Lions that pushed their record to a dismal 1-7, the team announced even more key starters are sidelined, with Zach Sieler now confirmed out for the *entire season* after a ruptured biceps on the first play of the last game. This isn’t just a bump in the road; their margin for error vanished completely, and it feels like the bottom just dropped out.

The Injury Report From Hell Just Got Longer

As if losing a top defensive lineman like Sieler for the year wasn’t enough, the roster is getting hammered. Head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed that starting center Aaron Brewer won’t suit up against the Indianapolis Colts. Brewer is still stuck in concussion protocol and hasn’t touched a practice field all week, according to Heavy.com. Then there’s rookie wide receiver Chris Bell, who’s doubtful for Sunday after missing practice with a knee issue. Bell has played in every game this season, so this isn’t some bench guy.

This brutal stretch is testing their depth like never before. Malik Willis is already on injured reserve with a core muscle injury that will keep him out for four weeks. Now add Brewer and Bell to the missing pieces. Miami is going to have to find a way to win with a backup center and what’s quickly becoming a shaky receiving corps against a struggling Colts squad. They’ve lost their starting quarterback, center, and a critical defensive lineman in a blink. That’s gotta hurt both sides of the ball.

Uche Steps Up When Nobody Else Can

When the captains go down, someone has to rise. Edge rusher Josh Uche, a seven-year veteran and Miami native, has been named a new captain to fill the void left by Willis and Sieler. This dude has been mentoring younger players all season, and you can tell he’s the real deal. Uche accepted the role with a humble attitude, telling the Sun Sentinel, “It’s still a dream just playing football, man.” He’s all about the next game, not the spotlight.

Coach Hafley actually opened the captaincy up to players who earned the spot, and the team agreed unanimously. Hafley rightly pointed out it was good to see players giving opportunities to others. Uche’s not getting ahead of himself either, saying, “They let me know the news and it’s a plus, but we’re on to the Colts.” That’s the mindset you need when your season feels like it’s falling apart.

Any Silver Linings in This Storm?

Alright, is there *any* good news? Maybe. Andrew Meyer is expected to step in at center for Brewer. The good thing here is Meyer has apparently been working closely with backup quarterback Kyle McCord during scout team practice sessions. Coach Hafley actually called that existing chemistry a “positive.” It’s not much, but any familiarity right now is a win.

And hey, Bell’s knee issue isn’t related to his old college ACL tear, so at least it’s not a long-term setback. He’s still doubtful for Sunday, but Hafley hasn’t ruled him out completely.

The Dolphins are staring down the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday, November 15, at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. With a 1-7 record and a roster absolutely shredded by injuries, this team needs to find something, *anything*, to cling to. Can Uche’s leadership spark a fight, or will the injury bug just keep dragging them down?

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.