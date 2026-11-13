Ncaaf on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Texas Longhorns were supposed to be headed to Baton Rouge to face LSU this weekend, but that trip hit a massive snag. The whole team is stuck in Austin because the FAA slammed the brakes on all departing flights across the entire nation!

What the Heck Happened?

This isn’t some local weather delay, folks. This is a nationwide shutdown. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy confirmed Friday afternoon that the FAA issued a “nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports.” He posted it on X, saying FAA technicians are on the case and updates are coming. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin clarified outside the White House, telling reporters this whole mess is due to a “telecommunication outage throughout FAA.” A telecom outage? Are you kidding me? This is huge, affecting travel for so many teams trying to get to their games.

The Fallout for College Football

It’s not just Texas whose travel plans are in absolute limbo. This ground stop is hitting over a dozen teams nationwide. We’re talking chaos! In the SEC alone, Ole Miss and Tennessee are also completely grounded, stuck just like the Longhorns. Imagine trying to figure out logistics for an entire team when literally no planes are flying out. It’s a mad dash across the country, with hundreds scrambling, all trying to figure out when and how teams can even move.

Right now, what this means for all these stranded teams, especially for Texas and their LSU matchup, is totally up in the air. There are no answers. No one knows when travel will be possible again, and the clock is ticking for games scheduled this weekend. This is a nightmare scenario for players, coaches, and frankly, every fan looking forward to watching their team play.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.