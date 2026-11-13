Puka Nacua is officially on injured reserve, a gut punch for the Los Angeles Rams that screams louder than any three-game win streak can mask. Just when coach Sean McVay had hinted earlier in the week about limited IR slots for players to return later in the season, boom, “some things changed where we needed that spot because of all the moving pieces,” he said. Nacua’s timeline for return from knee and toe injuries hasn’t changed, but man, putting your star receiver on IR for a roster spot tells you everything about the absolute injury crisis ripping through this team that started the season as Super Bowl betting favorites.

Marquee Names Barely Hanging On

It’s not just Nacua, either. The Rams’ “marquee offseason acquisitions” are dealing with issues that speak volumes about their overall health. Defensive end Myles Garrett, despite missing practice Friday after being limited earlier in the week due to a knee injury, expects to play Sunday against the Cardinals. This is the same knee injury that sidelined him for seven games before he returned last Sunday against the Commanders, bagging three sacks and forcing a fumble in their 20-13 win. McVay’s playing it smart, saying Garrett “has had a really good week,” and “played a bunch of snaps, and expect him to be able to build on that.” But even Garrett himself admitted his performance, while playing 61.5% of defensive snaps, wasn’t up to snuff. “I’m sure Next Gen or PFF or somebody would tell me it wasn’t too bad,” he said, “It felt terrible to me.” That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement of feeling 100%.

Then there’s cornerback Trent McDuffie, who’s questionable with a back injury that kept him out of their last win. McVay’s “optimistic” McDuffie will play if he feels good after Friday’s workout, saying, “He was rolling, you know, doing a lot of good stuff yesterday.” Optimism is one thing, but a back injury for a key corner? That’s a huge question mark hanging over a team trying to stay above .500, a mark they just hit for the first time this season at 5-4.

The Walking Wounded and What It Means For Their ‘Super Bowl’ Season

The list of walking wounded just goes on and on. It’s an absolute nightmare. Beyond Nacua hitting IR, star receivers Davante Adams (hamstring) and Jordan Whittington (back) are *already* on injured reserve. This means the Rams are desperately needing their banged-up tight ends to step up and supplement the passing game. Colby Parkinson (ribs), Tyler Higbee (illness), and Davis Allen (oblique) are all expected to play, which is good, but “expected to play” doesn’t mean “healthy and ready to dominate.” Safety Kam Curl is also questionable with a toe injury, though McVay thinks he’ll play. Adding to the misery, tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) and left guard Steve Avila (hamstring) have both been officially ruled out. It’s a full-blown crisis, and it’s threatening to derail a season that began with so much hype.

The Rams roll into Arizona this Sunday, trying to keep their momentum going against a Cardinals team that already upset them 18-16 on October 18. That game ended with Chad Ryland kicking his sixth field goal as time expired at SoFi Stadium, a tough pill to swallow. Can this hobbled squad, riddled with injuries and playing with an ever-shuffling roster, keep finding ways to win, or will this injury nightmare finally catch up to their Super Bowl aspirations in a big way?

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.