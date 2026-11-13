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Larne roared back to winning ways with a dominant 3-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Inver Park. This isn’t just three points, it’s a huge sigh of relief for manager Gary Haveron, especially after last week’s rough 4-2 defeat against Cliftonville. First-half goals from Leroy Millar and Kevin O’Hara set the tone, and Matt Ridley sealed it after the break, showing the Invermen are not messing around. For Dungannon, though, it’s a complete nightmare. They’re back to the drawing board, and honestly, after winning just one of their last ten league fixtures, you’ve gotta wonder what’s going on. They just couldn’t find a cutting edge in the box tonight.

Larne’s First-Half Blitz Left No Doubt

Larne came out absolutely flying, putting pressure on from the whistle. Just two minutes in, Millar almost bagged the opener with a left-footed rocket from 20 yards that just kissed over the bar. You could feel the intent. Then, at the 23-minute mark, Millar turned provider, sending in a low cross from the left that O’Hara tried to back-heel past the keeper. Declan Dunne made a smart save there, but it was clear Larne was coming.

The breakthrough finally hit in the 29th minute. Millar, causing chaos down the left again, played a slick one-two with Sean Graham and curled a low, right-footed shot straight into the bottom right corner. What a finish! And before Dungannon could even catch their breath, Larne doubled their lead just four minutes later. Glackin from the Swifts played an awful, sloppy ball across his own defence, and O’Hara was right there to pick it off. He unleashed a right-footed shot from 20 yards that flew into the left-hand corner of the goal, giving Dunne zero chance. That’s a gift, pure and simple, and Larne took it.

Matt Ridley Seals It, Managers Speak Their Minds

Dungannon actually came out in the second half looking a bit more fired up, almost pulling one back within 90 seconds. Andrew Mitchell fired a close-range shot from a cross, but Rohan Ferguson was sharp, making a great save to deny the effort. But they were made to pay for not taking that chance. On 58 minutes, Graham swung in a corner from the right, and Matt Ridley rose highest, powering his header past Dunne and into the net for Larne’s third. It was over.

Even five minutes from time, substitute Leo Alves tried to grab a consolation goal for the Swifts with a superb free-kick from 25 yards, but Ferguson again was on point, tipping it brilliantly around the post to secure Larne’s clean sheet.

After the game, Larne manager Gary Haveron was clearly buzzing. He said they were “dominant in the first hour,” and felt they “took our goals well,” with “good shape.” He was especially stoked for Matt Ridley, who “gets on so many at the other end of the pitch to clear and has just been unlucky hasn’t scored more.” You love to see a manager back his guys like that.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree, on the other hand, was furious, and rightfully so. He acknowledged Larne are “reigning champions” and tough to play away, but minced no words about his own team’s performance. “We have to give a better account of ourselves without the ball than we did tonight,” he stated. Then he dropped the hammer: “We gifted Larne three goals. The first one was a poor header, the second one was an awful ball and the third one came about from playing ourselves into trouble.” Ouch. “I’m frustrated overall,” he added, and honestly, who wouldn’t be?

This win is huge for Larne, showing they can absolutely bounce back and put pressure on. For Dungannon, though, McAree’s comments make it clear the team needs a serious gut check. They’ve gotta figure out how to stop gifting goals and find that cutting edge if they want to climb out of this slump. It’s going to be interesting to see how they respond after this one.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.