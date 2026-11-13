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No. 3 Alabama is heading into Nashville this week to face Vanderbilt, but they are reportedly doing it without their electrifying starting quarterback, Keelon Russell. Despite being listed as probable, Russell, who picked up an ankle injury in last week’s win at LSU, will reportedly sit this one out to give that ankle another week to heal up.

Mack Steps In Under Center

This means junior backup Austin Mack is getting the nod. Now, Mack has only tossed four passes all season, completing three for 23 yards, but he is not a complete stranger to the field. He saw some spot duty back in 2025, throwing for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Heck, Mack was even in the running for the starting job this spring before Coach DeBoer wisely rolled with Russell, whose dual-threat abilities have made the Tide’s offense incredibly tough to stop this season.

With Mack at the helm, the offense figures to be less dynamic. Russell’s passing and scrambling make defenses chase ghosts. Mack has been in Tuscaloosa for three seasons, though, so he knows the playbook inside and out. It is a calculated move, for sure, especially against one of the SEC’s weaker teams.

Vegas Is Still Betting Big

Want to know just how much confidence is still bubbling around the Tide? The betting line, which had Alabama as 15.5-point favorites for most of the week, only shifted one point to 14.5 in Vanderbilt’s favor after news broke that Russell was out. That is a pretty strong endorsement, even with their QB1 sidelined. If Alabama locks down this win as expected, they’ve got another home game against Chattanooga next week. That is another opportunity to let Russell rest and ensure that ankle is absolutely 100 percent.

Because let’s be real, it all comes down to the Iron Bowl to close out the season, and then the Tide needs Russell at full strength for the final SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. That is where the season really gets decided.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.