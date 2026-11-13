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The Federal Aviation Administration dropped a bombshell on Friday, ordering a nationwide ground stop for all airports across the country. And yeah, it’s exactly what you think: college football teams are now stuck in flight limbo, throwing a wrench into what should be another epic Saturday of gridiron action.

Why The Skies Went Silent

So what happened? According to ABC News, this whole mess is thanks to a gnarly communication issue messing with air traffic control. Think about it, the FAA had to put a nationwide stop on everything. That’s not a small thing. It means planes aren’t going anywhere, and for teams needing to travel for Saturday’s matchups, that’s a nightmare scenario.

Saturday’s “Customary Theater” Is On Hold

We all know college football is wild, right? Between NIL deals and the transfer portal, it’s always changing. But one thing you can usually count on? Saturdays delivering that customary theater. The reliable spectacle. Only now, for some fan bases, that guarantee is gone. Their teams are grounded, and kickoff feels a lot further away than it should. The anticipation for games across the country is now replaced with a whole lot of uncertainty.

This story is still unfolding as we speak. Everyone’s waiting to see how this shakes out. Will teams get where they need to be? Will we still get those epic Saturday games? We’re all glued to our screens, hoping for a quick resolution so we can get back to what matters: college football.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.