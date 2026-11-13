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Rookie wide receiver Chris Bell is likely sidelined for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, and man, this is a gut punch for the Dolphins. Head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed Bell will probably be listed as doubtful due to a knee injury, according to *Sports Illustrated*. Thank goodness it’s not the torn ACL that cut short his college season last year, but a hit in Wednesday practice stopping him from even seeing the field Thursday or Friday? That’s just rough luck, and it comes at the worst possible time.

Bell’s Tough Rookie Campaign Gets Even Tougher

Let’s be real, Bell’s season hasn’t exactly been a highlight reel, even after he clawed his way onto the team out of training camp. He’s played in all eight games, yeah, but he’s only snagged 12 passes for 148 yards. That 12.3 yards per catch average shows he can break one open sometimes, but the big, glaring number is zero touchdowns. Zero. He’s also been a ghost in three different games, failing to catch a single ball, including that loss to Detroit where he was targeted just once. Now, with this knee injury, his uphill battle just got steeper.

The QB Situation Just Got Messier

This injury report isn’t just a minor setback, it’s a full-blown alarm bell for the Dolphins, especially for quarterback Kyle McCord. McCord is already stepping in for the injured Malik Willis, and he needs all the reliable targets he can get to feel comfortable in that pocket. If Bell is out, who steps up? *Yahoo Sports* is pointing to fifth-round rookie Kevin Coleman Jr. possibly getting more snaps. Plus, Caleb Douglas and Malik Washington are already ahead of Bell in the rotation. And if veteran Jalen Tolbert can get back into the lineup, that’s only if Jared Wayne stays out with his own quad issue. This wide receiver room is suddenly looking dangerously thin, and McCord can’t afford to be throwing to ghosts.

More Injuries Pile Up Ahead of a “Key Week” Matchup

Bell isn’t the only one on the injury list this week. Center Aaron Brewer is officially out, still stuck in concussion protocol. That means Andrew Meyer gets the start at center, which is a huge shift up front. Tight end Will Kacmarek is expected to play, thankfully, after missing practice earlier in the week. And cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. probably won’t be on the active roster, even though it’s his first week back from the PUP list. We can’t forget rookie linebacker Trey Moore either, who’s still on injured reserve from a nasty ankle injury in the preseason; Hafley said he was “hopeful” Moore could return this season, but that’s a coin flip at best. Between all these hits, this matchup against the Colts is shaping up to be a messy one, with both teams desperate for a win.

So, the Dolphins have their work cut out for them this Sunday, November 16th, at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. With key players like Bell and Brewer out, McCord and the offense will need to dig deep. Let’s see if they can find a way to get it done despite all these wrenches thrown into the works.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.