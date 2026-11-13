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When the Raiders dropped their team captain list for Week 10 against our Seattle Seahawks, one name immediately grabbed attention: former Hawk wide receiver Dareke Young is getting the special teams nod against his old squad. Talk about a storyline, right? But while Young’s return to face the 12s is spicy, the real talk is about two other players getting their first-ever captain stripes *this season*.

The Unexpected Leaders Ready to Face Seattle

Young, who’s lining up for special teams, had a solid outing last week. He logged two combined tackles and put in some strong blocking work. They even trusted him with the ball on a couple of reverse kick returns. It’s always interesting when a former player gets that C on his chest right before facing his old teammates. You know our guys will be keeping an eye on him.

But Young isn’t one of the two first-time captains this season. That honor goes to two other Raiders. On offense, it is left tackle Kolton Miller. He had a strong performance last Sunday against the 49ers, locking down his side of the line and keeping Kirk Cousins clean in the pocket. While that individual effort wasn’t enough to change the outcome for the Raiders, it definitely earned him this recognition.

The Unseen Performance That Earned a Captain Spot

On defense, the captaincy went to Nakobe Dean, and this is where it gets wild. Dean put up a career-high 19 combined tackles, with 12 of them solo, last week. Seriously, 19 tackles! That’s a monster day for any defender. Here’s the kicker though: that incredible feat largely flew under the radar because the Raiders’ defense as a whole was just, well, terrible. Treydan Stukes was a captain a few weeks ago, but this time, the nod went to Dean, who clearly put in the work, even if the team result didn’t show it.

So, while we’ll be focused on our Seahawks taking the field, it’s worth noting the Raiders are heading into this Week 10 matchup with some fresh faces leading the charge. Our Hawks need to be ready for whatever energy these newly badged captains bring. It’s Week 10, and every single game is huge for our boys in blue and green. Let’s get this W, Seattle!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.