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Friday night is about to bring absolute chaos to the OHSAA Division II, Region 5 semifinals, with the #2 seed Walsh Jesuit Warriors battling the #3 seed Nordonia Knights. This Week 13 clash on November 13th, 2026, is set to kick off at 7 p.m., and trust me, there’s a serious score to settle here from earlier in the season.

This Is a Rematch, And Walsh Jesuit Has Everything to Prove

The Warriors are sitting pretty at 8-2, earning a first-round bye before taking down #10 seed Archbishop Hoban 20-7 last week in their regional quarterfinal matchup. That win against rival Hoban must have felt good, especially after Nordonia dropped Walsh Jesuit 30-0 in the regular season. Yeah, you read that right: *30-0*. Nordonia, at a dominant 10-1, also had a first-round bye and then rolled past #6 seed Eastlake North 37-21 in their own regional quarterfinal. This isn’t just another playoff game. It’s a chance for Walsh Jesuit to prove that regular season trouncing was a fluke, and for Nordonia to cement their dominance.

Nordonia’s Offensive Weaponry Is Beyond Legit

If you’ve watched Nordonia play this year, you know they’re loaded, especially on offense. They went 6-1 in the Suburban League National Conference, finishing only behind the #1 seed Highland. Their senior quarterback, Steven Fakult, is an absolute star, slinging for 2,470 yards and 27 touchdowns on 161-of-252 passing, even with 10 interceptions. He was named Co-Suburban League National Conference Offensive Player of the Year, and with experienced linemen like Adam Ralls, Joey Kormos, and Luke Williams protecting him, it’s easy to see why. Fakult’s got a ridiculous arsenal of receivers: Dominick Jackson (38 catches, 637 yards, six TDs), Grant Kaminski (32 catches, 490 yards, six TDs), Collin Atha (26 catches, 422 yards, four TDs), Brock Barwidi (21 catches, 344 yards, five TDs), and Jamiere Davis (13 catches, 308 yards, four TDs). And let’s not forget the ground game, with CJ Mayes ripping off 528 yards and nine TDs on 93 carries, plus Fakult himself adds 279 yards and four TDs. Karsen Fisher, Shawn Zivkovich, and John Koran each chipped in with three rushing touchdowns, too. Walsh coach Nick Alexander isn’t shy about it, saying Nordonia is “super talented.” He remembers them from last year, noting, “The team we played last year in the playoffs was all juniors. I remember looking at that roster and thinking, ‘These guys are going to be really good in a year.’ They were good last year. That quarterback is really good. They have a really good linebacker. The safety, Barwidi’s son, is a great football player. They are all back. You see by looking at their scores they score a ton of points. They play really fast, they all know the system and they are really well coached.” That’s high praise, and it tells you everything you need to know about what Walsh is up against.

Don’t Sleep on Nordonia’s Defense, Either

It’s not just the offense making noise. Nordonia’s defense is just as nasty. Brock Barwidi, yeah, the same guy catching touchdowns, was also named Suburban League National Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year. He’s a monster with 93 tackles, 60 solos, and a shocking six interceptions. Trent Foster leads the team in tackles with 100.5, including 64 solos and 2.5 sacks. Karsen Fisher, who’s already a Toledo recruit, is right there with 82.5 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. Grant Kaminski has 61 tackles and two sacks, Dom Schiavone racks up 6.5 sacks, and Mason Farrell matches that with 6.5 sacks. Jamiere Davis and Dominick Jackson each have multiple interceptions, too. Even their kicker, Jackson Neal, is nails, hitting 47 of 50 PATs and six field goals, with a long of 41 yards. Nordonia is bringing a complete squad to this semifinal.

This Friday night, the winner punches their ticket to the regional final, and for Walsh Jesuit, it’s a shot at redemption after that brutal regular season loss. Can Nordonia keep rolling with their super-talented, well-coached squad, or will Walsh Jesuit pull off the upset? You know where my popcorn money is going: this game is going to be wild.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.