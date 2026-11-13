The Giants coughed up a 21-17 lead late in the fourth quarter on Thursday night, ultimately losing 24-21 to the Commanders, and Head Coach John Harbaugh just dropped a bombshell explanation about the crucial quarterback sneak that started the collapse. Turns out, the running back wasn’t even supposed to push.

The Play That Blew Up Their Lead

Late in the game, with the Giants needing a crucial yard, Jameis Winston lined up for a quarterback sneak. What happened next was… weird. Running back Cam Skattebo stayed right in his stance, offering no push as Winston got stuffed. The Giants failed to convert, couldn’t hold their 21-17 advantage, and watched the Commanders snatch a 24-21 victory. It was a pivotal moment, a chance to ice the game, and it looked like a total breakdown in execution.

Harbaugh’s Head-Scratching Defense

But according to Harbaugh, Skattebo did exactly what he was told. The coach defended his running back, telling Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, “We had a certain check involved in it, so he wasn’t supposed to be up there pushing. We didn’t call the same [QB sneak] that we’ve been calling.” Harbaugh doubled down, almost exasperated, “What else am I supposed to say? He wasn’t supposed to be up there pushing.” This wasn’t a “tush push” play, apparently. Why the Giants wouldn’t want Skattebo to push Winston in an attempt to get the first down yardage, especially in such a critical situation, is completely unclear. It leaves you scratching your head, wondering if this was some next-level strategic play call gone horribly wrong, or just a truly bizarre decision at the worst possible moment.

That play looked strange from the jump, and Harbaugh’s explanation only makes it weirder. Losing a late fourth-quarter lead on a play call that literally told a running back *not* to help push the quarterback is a tough pill to swallow. It’s on the coaching staff to clarify these calls, and right now, the Giants are left questioning everything after letting a win slip right through their fingers.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.