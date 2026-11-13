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“Can you trade Zion? Sure. Can you get a big return for him? No way.” That’s the brutal reality an NBA executive dropped on ESPN’s Tim MacMahon Friday, and it absolutely guts any hope the New Orleans Pelicans had of blowing things up for a massive haul if they decide to move on from Zion Williamson. The Pelicans are already reeling at a 4-8 start, sitting way down at 12th in the Western Conference.

The Brutal Truth About a Zion Trade

The executive’s assessment comes right as the Pelicans are staring down a Dejounte Murray trade request. Think about that: a star player demands out, and the immediate thought isn’t “Let’s build around Zion” or “Let’s trade Zion for a king’s ransom.” It’s “Can we even get anything for him?” MacMahon’s report on NBA Today makes it clear the league isn’t blind to Williamson’s history. This isn’t some secret, folks. We’re talking about a player who has battled injury and conditioning issues his entire eight-year career. Yeah, Joe Dumars, the Pelicans’ head of basketball operations, said in September Williamson was “in impeccable condition,” but you can’t erase years of history with one soundbite.

Efficient on the Court, Complicated Off It

It’s wild, because Williamson is actually off to an efficient start this season! He’s shooting a ridiculous 62.2 percent from the field, averaging 21.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and two steals. He’s even played in 11 of their last 12 games. Last season, he put up 21 points per game over 62 contests. So the talent is there, no doubt. But here’s the kicker: he met the games played criteria to fully guarantee his $42.2 million cap hit for *this* season. That’s a huge commitment. But he hasn’t guaranteed the $44.9 million cap hit for the 2027-28 season, which means there’s still a chunk of change on the line before he becomes an unrestricted free agent ahead of his age-28 season. The guy himself even called out his own team after a blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, saying players and coaches needed to “look in the mirror.” That’s the kind of leadership you want, but also a sign of deep frustration.

Murray’s Exit Looms Large

While Williamson’s trade value is getting hammered, it sounds like Dejounte Murray is the one truly headed for the exit door. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported the Phoenix Suns have already “registered interest” in Murray. The Athletic’s Sam Amick even reported the Suns are “motivated to swap Jalen Green for a proven point guard.” Charania had reported earlier on NBA Today that the Pelicans and Murray’s agent, Rich Paul, have been working “for the last several days” to sort out this trade request. Murray was even ruled out of Friday’s NBA Cup action due to a left ankle sprain. All signs point to Murray being moved way before any potential Williamson deal. The Pelicans are desperate to regroup from this awful 4-8 start, and it feels like they’re going to use Murray to do it.

The Pelicans are staring down a rough road. With Murray likely out the door and Williamson’s trade value seemingly in the tank, what’s next for this franchise? The next few weeks are going to be wild as they try to pick up the pieces and figure out how to climb out of the Western Conference basement.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.