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Talk about a gut punch: the FAA just ordered a sudden, nationwide ground stop, and it’s gonna mess with this weekend’s football games big time. This isn’t some minor hiccup, either. We’re talking only the second nationwide ground stop since 9/11. Yeah, you read that right.

What’s Even Happening Up There?

So, what gives? It’s apparently all due to a widespread outage that’s messing with air-traffic control functions. Like, every single flight, nationwide. This is wild, especially for football fans who live for their Sunday rituals. College teams traveling on Friday are already in a full-blown mess, trying to figure out how to get their players where they need to be. And for our beloved NFL, it’s a ticking clock.

NFL Travel Plans Hit the Wall

You know how it goes: visiting NFL teams usually jet off to their game sites on Saturday. If this situation keeps lingering, some of those teams simply won’t be able to get to their destinations. Imagine showing up to the stadium on Sunday morning, ready for kickoff, only to find out one of the teams is stuck on the tarmac halfway across the country. The 49ers, for example, typically fly out on Friday for games that are at least two time zones away. For their Sunday showdown against the Cowboys, they were planning to travel on Saturday. Now, who knows what that looks like? This could throw the whole weekend into chaos.

Ground Travel to the Rescue? Maybe.

Some teams might have a Hail Mary option: hit the road. If you’re lucky enough to have a game within a few hundred miles, a bus or train could save the day. Think Minneapolis to Green Bay, which is only 279 miles. Or Buffalo heading to New Jersey for the Bills-Jets game, that’s less than 300 miles. Pittsburgh to Cincinnati is roughly 290 miles, and even L.A. to Phoenix is a manageable 373 miles. But let’s be real, for other games, especially like Chargers-Ravens on Monday night, that’s a *long* way to go via ground transportation. We’re talking some serious cross-country treks.

This is all unfolding on November 13, 2026, and the clock is ticking for Sunday’s games. Keep an eye on the FAA updates because how this shakes out could determine which teams even make it to the field this weekend. What a nightmare!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.