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Bijan Robinson absolutely shredded the Kansas City Chiefs defense, racking up three touchdowns in a Madden NFL 27 simulation that saw the Atlanta Falcons take down the 6-2 Chiefs. This isn’t just a random game, either. This Madden simulation has been eerily accurate all season, predicting outcomes with a solid 7-1 record. So, when it talks, we listen. The Falcons, currently sitting at 3-6, pulled off a major upset in this virtual world, showing some serious muscle on their home turf.

First Half Shockers and Falcons Take Flight

The game kicked off with the Falcons’ opening drive stalling out, gaining just seven yards before a punt. But the Chiefs’ first possession looked promising! Their ground game, led by Kenneth Walker, exploded with a 28-yard run, with Walker personally rushing for 36 yards on that drive. Backup running back Emmett Johnson even chipped in a crucial 13-yard run on third-and-10 to keep the chains moving. That drive ended with Harrison Butker drilling a 44-yard field goal, putting the Chiefs up 3-0 by the end of the first quarter.

But then, the Falcons woke up. They started the second quarter deep in Chiefs territory, at the 19-yard line. Drake London hauled in a 15-yard pass, getting them to the four. Then, from the pistol formation, Michael Penix Jr. handed it off to Bijan Robinson, who broke a tackle and found the end zone for his first touchdown. The Chiefs couldn’t answer, punting the ball right back. Atlanta capitalized immediately, with a 14-yard pass to Jahan Dotson moving them back to the Chiefs’ 14. Robinson wasn’t done, catching another pass from Penix Jr. for his second touchdown of the game. The Chiefs tried to mount a late-half comeback, with Mahomes connecting with Rashee Rice for a crucial third-down conversion and then a 12-yard gain to newly acquired Josh Downs. Butker once again came through with a 44-yard field goal, cutting the Falcons’ lead to eight points. Heading into halftime, it was Falcons 14, Chiefs 6.

Robinson Runs Wild as Chiefs Struggle to Respond

The third quarter saw the Chiefs try to get something going through the air. Josh Downs made an incredible 18-yard catch on a deep out route, keeping both feet in bounds to move the Chiefs to the Falcons’ 25. But just two plays later, disaster struck. Xavier Watts picked off Mahomes on a high throw intended for Rashee Rice. That interception was a game-changer. The Falcons then leaned hard into their running game, rotating Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson to chew up the clock. Bijan broke off an 11-yard run, moving Atlanta to the Chiefs’ 11-yard line, and Brian followed it up with a 10-yard run, carrying the momentum into the fourth quarter with the score still 14-6.

The fourth quarter started exactly how the Falcons wanted it. A toss to Bijan Robinson went untouched into the end zone, giving him his third touchdown of the game and extending Atlanta’s lead even further. The Chiefs found themselves down big, with Mahomes desperately trying to spark a comeback from their own 48-yard line. Facing third-and-five, Mahomes delivered a laser on a fly route to Jalen Royals, who hauled in the pass for a touchdown.

What does this Madden prediction mean for the 6-2 Chiefs, especially with their 7-1 accuracy record this season? They are going to need to figure out how to stop a ground game like the Falcons’ if they want to keep that momentum rolling. Bijan Robinson looks like a legitimate problem that needs to be solved, and fast.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Arrowhead Pride.