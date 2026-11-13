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Kansas State’s football program is completely stuck, unable to depart for their huge game against TCU. Forget pre-game jitters, these guys are grounded by a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop that hit all United States airports Friday afternoon. It’s an absolute headache for any team needing to travel.

A Nationwide Halt to Air Travel Throws Everything Off

This isn’t some minor delay, either. The FAA put a full-on ground stop in place for flights all across the country. They’re talking “extraordinary circumstances” and “safety concerns” due to an air traffic control issue. That’s serious stuff, and it’s thrown a massive wrench into K-State’s travel plans. They were supposed to be flying out for a Saturday showdown, but a Kansas State spokesperson confirmed the team just hasn’t been able to get off the ground.

What This Means for Saturday’s TCU Showdown

The Wildcats are scheduled to face TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, November 14. With flights stalled on Friday afternoon, and no word on when things will clear, you have to wonder how this whole situation impacts game day. Will they even make it to Fort Worth in time? Will they be rested and ready after this kind of travel chaos? It’s a logistical nightmare that nobody planned for, and it puts the entire preparation for tomorrow’s game in serious jeopardy. Every minute counts this close to kickoff.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.