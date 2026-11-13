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The Cowboys’ secondary just got a massive gut punch with the news that starting cornerback DaRon Bland was added to the injury report Friday, now questionable for their upcoming game. This is a tough break, signaling some serious challenges ahead for their defense.

The Cornerback Crunch Is Real

Bland’s dealing with an ankle injury, which kept him to limited work in practice. That’s a big enough headache on its own. But if that wasn’t enough, their *other* starting corner, Joey Porter Jr., is also questionable. Porter did manage to get back on the practice field Friday, but it was also with limited work. You have to wonder what that means for their defensive backfield if both those guys are hobbled or out. Losing one starting corner is bad enough, but two? That’s a massive hit to their defensive strategy.

A Full-Blown Injury Report Nightmare

But wait, there’s more. The injury report for Dallas is looking pretty rough overall. They’ve already ruled out a bunch of key players: outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku is out with an ankle issue, tight end Jake Ferguson has knee and ankle problems, running back Tyler Goodson is sidelined with knee and ankle injuries, safety P.J. Locke is dealing with a concussion, and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo won’t play due to an ankle and foot injury. As if that wasn’t enough, safety Juanyeh Thomas is doubtful with a hamstring problem. And there are even more questionable guys beyond the CBs: defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard is nursing a calf, safety Alijah Clark has an illness, and cornerback Devin Moore is battling a hip issue. It’s a real MASH unit out there. Wide receiver George Pickens and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, at least, dodged any injury designations, which is a small silver lining.

Looks like the Cowboys are going to be seriously tested with this many key players on the mend. You have to wonder how they’ll piece together a lineup, especially in that secondary, and what that means for their defensive game plan. It’s going to be a tough week for the coaching staff trying to figure out how to cover all these bases.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.