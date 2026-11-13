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Sam Darnold will be out for Sunday’s 4 p.m. ET games, forcing a shift under center for the Seahawks, but that is not stopping the Emerald City from looking at immediate opportunities. Our offense is going to have to adapt without Darnold taking snaps. While we are dealing with that, the team is already thinking ahead, making moves to strengthen the squad against some big challenges.

The Emerald City’s Game Day Shuffle

It is official: Sam Darnold is OUT for the Seahawks this Sunday. That is a significant hit to our offense, no doubt about it. We will be watching closely to see how the team adjusts to that absence under center. But it is not all bad news on the roster front. On a more positive note, Rashid Shaheed *will* be playing. That is some welcome news for our receiving corps, ensuring we still have one of our key playmakers out there making things happen for the Emerald City. It means we are going to see some shifts in who is out there making plays for us.

Walker’s Woes and Seattle’s Smart Play

Across the league, injuries are shaking things up, and one name hitting the headlines is Kenneth Walker. Remember him? He is now a consistent fantasy performer for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026. But he just missed Friday’s practice due to a tight groin and is officially listed as questionable for Week 10. That is a huge potential loss for the Chiefs. Walker has been on fire, currently second in the NFL in rushing yards and tied for ninth in rushing touchdowns. He has even broken the 100-yard mark in five of his eight games. If he cannot go, rookie Emmett Johnson would be in line for the bulk of the carries against an Atlanta rushing defense that has allowed over 100 yards in four of the last five games. The waiver wire is probably already buzzing for Johnson.

Meanwhile, back here in the Emerald City, our Seahawks are looking smart by targeting Jadarian Price on the waiver wire. Why? Because we are about to face Las Vegas’ league-worst rushing defense, which gives up a staggering 151.2 rushing yards per game. That is a huge opportunity, and it shows our front office is always looking for an edge, even when dealing with our own injury concerns.

League-Wide Headaches (But We Are Focused on Ours)

It is not just about our guys. The league is getting hammered with injuries right now. George Pickens, from the Dallas Cowboys, made it clear he will be on the field for their Week 10 clash with the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers, despite missing last week with a hamstring injury. He even delivered an “all-time quote” about playing, you love to see that fire. His return means Dak Prescott gets both his top pass-catching options back, which is good because the 49ers are a tough matchup for anyone.

Beyond that, the injury report is a lengthy one: Marvin Harrison Jr. is out, T.J. Hockenson is out, and Kyler Murray is out. It is a tough week for teams everywhere. But our focus has to be on what is ahead for the Emerald City.

Our Seahawks are heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. With Sam Darnold out, and the potential for a new face like Jadarian Price to step up against a struggling run defense, this game is going to be crucial. We need to see who steps up and makes a statement. This is a chance for our team to show its depth and resilience early in the season, and for players to cement their spots. Let’s get it done.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.