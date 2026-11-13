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Klay Thompson isn’t just draining shots, folks. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is straight up stoked about the veteran guard’s defensive turnaround, a huge shift ahead of their Friday night showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Spoelstra made it crystal clear before the game: Thompson is grinding to get back to his old defensive self. The Heat have snagged wins in five of their last seven games, a surge that’s seen Thompson light it up from deep, hitting 44.3 percent in that stretch. But the offense isn’t the only thing on the rise. Spoelstra told reporters that Thompson’s feet are moving with more purpose on defense.

The Defensive Comeback Nobody Saw Coming

“It’s not just the shooting,” Spoelstra emphasized. “That part is, like I said, an exponential factor for us. But you see his feet moving better defensively. He’s getting closer to who he used to be defensively.” Pre-injury, Thompson was a premier two-way guard in this league, a beast on both ends. Yeah, he’s lost a step, but the man is pushing hard, with the Miami trainers and coaching staff holding him accountable every step of the way. Just earlier this week, Thompson himself told reporters his physical condition feels absolutely amazing, saying it is the first time he has felt this good at the start of a season in years. That health is absolutely vital if the Heat want to make the playoffs. They’re sitting seventh in the East right now with a 5-6 record, and they need every ounce of energy Thompson can give them.

This Is the Identity, Not a Magic Fix

Spoelstra knows the work is far from over. He’s made some other tweaks too, like throwing Pelle Larsson into the starting lineup, a move that’s juiced the team’s net rating big time. The coaching staff is clearly trying to find that perfect blend of energy and skill on the floor. “There are certainly some adjustments we’ve made, but I wouldn’t say they’re monumental adjustments,” Spoelstra explained. “It’s really been more about just really committing to our identity and doing it over and over and over.”

Some folks might think the Heat are running a whole new playbook. Not so fast, says Davion Mitchell. He claims the core principles haven’t changed. They’re just using more pick-and-rolls on dead balls to get things going. “In a way, we’re still doing the same thing,” Mitchell said. “I think a lot of times people just see more pick-and-rolls, but that’s only on dead balls. I think we still have the same principles.” These Heat are playing faster than before, sitting third in the NBA for pace. More ball screens haven’t slowed them down one bit. The stats show a definite jump in pick-and-roll usage, but the speed? Still through the roof. This combo of speed and structure is exactly what Spoelstra wants. He’s not looking for some miracle cure, he just wants this team to keep owning their identity.

Unfortunately, Thompson is listed as questionable for tonight’s game with left ankle soreness. He’s already battled through two instances of consecutive games this season. The Heat are going to need him healthy and ready if they want to take down Cleveland tonight. This game isn’t just any game, either. The winner of this Friday night clash will seize control of East Group B in the NBA Cup. Yeah, the stakes are that high.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.