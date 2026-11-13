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The Minnesota Vikings are going to be seriously shorthanded for their Sunday matchup against the Packers, with five players already ruled out. If they want any shot at repeating that Week 1 win over Green Bay, they are going to have to do it with some massive holes in their lineup.

Hockenson’s Absence Leaves Cousins Hanging

One of the biggest blows is losing tight end T.J. Hockenson, who hasn’t even practiced this week with wrist and chest injuries. This guy is a major part of their offense, leading the team with 35 catches and sitting second in yards with 328. Yeah, he averages 9.4 yards per catch, but that’s a reliable, steady target, exactly what newly acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins needs as he gets settled back into Minnesota. Losing Hockenson means Cousins just lost his safety blanket, and that’s a tough pill to swallow for any offense.

Defensive Prowess Gone: Cashman and Ingram-Dawkins Sidelined

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings’ defense is taking a massive hit with linebacker Blake Cashman out, stuck in concussion protocol all week. This dude is their defensive leader, topping the team with 76 total tackles. But it’s not just tackles, Cashman is a huge part of their pressure scheme, racking up 4.5 sacks, which is second on the team, and tying for the team lead with eight tackles for loss. You just can’t replace that kind of disruption easily. And it does not stop there: defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is also out. He was a significant piece of their defensive line rotation, playing just under 58% of their defensive snaps this year. This means the Vikings are going to be hurting big time up front and in the middle of their defense.

Wide Receiver Woes and the Big Picture

Beyond those key defensive losses, the Vikings’ wide receiver room is getting thin. Jauan Jennings is out, a supporting player who had logged six catches in six games this year. While Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are usually the main show, Jennings had a solid five catches for 61 yards against the Packers in the 2023 playoffs when he was with the 49ers. Now, with Jennings out, the real kicker is that Jordan Addison himself is questionable for Sunday. Talk about a bind for their receiving corps! Oh, and quarterback Kyler Murray is also ruled out, but honestly, that’s basically immaterial at this point. So, the Vikings are rolling into Green Bay with a far from full deck, and that’s fantastic news for a Packers team trying to climb their way to the top of the NFC North. Especially since the Packers’ own injury report is not short either, but the Vikings’ key absences feel a whole lot more impactful.

With so many key pieces missing, the Vikings face a huge challenge in Green Bay. Can they somehow find a way to repeat their Week 1 victory, or will the Packers capitalize on these critical injuries and use this opportunity to kickstart their NFC North climb? This Sunday is going to be massive.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Acme Packing Company.