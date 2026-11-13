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Good news, 12s, we’re finally getting some defensive firepower back! Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu practiced in full on Friday and is cleared to play Sunday against the Raiders, with no injury designation after missing two straight games with an ankle issue. This is huge for our defense, which has been in a full-on war of attrition in the trenches.

Nwosu Is Back To Hunt QBs, But Who’s Next To Him?

Nwosu’s return is a breath of fresh air. After consecutive limited practices earlier in the week, seeing him go full on Friday means he’s ready to roll. He’s been hampered by injuries in recent years, playing only six games in both 2023 and 2024, but when he’s healthy, this guy is a *gamer*. He racked up 9.5 sacks in his debut season in Seattle and added seven more last year. So far in 2026, through seven games, he’s got just a single sack and a pair of tackles for loss, so we need that instant impact we know he can bring.

We’ll definitely need it, because Leonard Williams is still sidelined with that stinger he picked up against the Bears and missed last week’s win over Arizona. Thankfully, we’re getting Brandon Pili back in the rotation to help out inside, after he fully recovered from his back injury and practiced in full on Friday after some DNPs. But still, Williams being out hurts.

The OL Is Still A Disaster, And Lock’s Fighting More Than Just Opposing Defenses

Now, for the bad news. While the defense is getting a slight boost, our offensive line remains a nightmare scenario. Charles Cross is still out with his ankle injury, and Quenton Nelson is also out with a knee issue. Cross’s absence is a particular gut punch, especially after he was limited in practice on Thursday only to revert to DNP status on Friday. What are we even supposed to do out there without those guys protecting the pocket?

And speaking of the pocket, our quarterback situation is getting wild. Sam Darnold is still out, meaning backup Drew Lock will be under center, but Lock is dealing with his *own* set of problems. For the second straight week, he was limited in practice every single day as he ramps up to start. Why? Because he’s managing severe tendinitis AND the oblique injury he suffered in Week 9. Tendinitis! On top of the oblique! This guy is battling just to step on the field. The one bright spot for Lock is that Rashid Shaheed is back after a full week of practice, recovering from his knee injury. At least he’ll have another weapon out there.

We’re heading to Vegas for Week 10 against the Raiders. It’s gonna be a grind, especially with our O-line still in shambles and Lock battling through tendinitis and an oblique injury. But with Nwosu back, maybe we can at least bring some heat on their QB and give our guys a chance. Let’s get it done, 12s!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Field Gulls.