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Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams just dropped a bombshell, revealing he’s instituting a $1,000 fine for any defender who commits an offsides or encroachment penalty. This isn’t some coach’s edict, it’s a player-led movement, and that money is heading straight to the team’s trainers. Talk about taking matters into your own hands when the stakes are sky-high.

Enough Is Enough: The Penalty Problem

Williams told reporters, plain and simple, “I put in fines this week. $1,000 fine for whoever jumps offsides.” He isn’t shy about why, either, admitting he had a couple of those flags himself early in the season. His reasoning is crystal clear: “we talked about it, but it’s not enough consequences that come with it other than hurting the team.” And hurt the team, it has. The Patriots have racked up seven offsides or encroachment penalties in their last two games alone. You can’t give opponents free yards and expect to win, especially not when those errors directly cost you. Remember that Week 9 slugfest against the Green Bay Packers? The Patriots lost 45-27, and Green Bay picked up three crucial first downs because of those exact flags. Williams isn’t just talking, he’s putting a price tag on discipline, and it feels like a necessary shot in the arm.

Pressure Mounting on the AFC Title Defense

This isn’t just about a few flags, it’s about a team fighting to defend its AFC title. The Patriots are sitting at a 5-4 record, and every game, every play, every single penalty matters more than ever. Williams, to his credit, has been a beast on that defensive front, proving he’s a key piece even while pushing for this internal accountability. He’s stacked up 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and a sack across nine games. Pro Football Focus even credited him with 20 pressures. The guy is getting after it, making plays, and now he’s trying to clean up the mental mistakes that can derail a season. You gotta respect a leader who demands more from himself and his teammates when it counts most.

The Patriots need to clean things up fast if they want to make a real run. Their next test comes Sunday in Germany, a big matchup against the Detroit Lions at 9:30 a.m. ET. This isn’t just another game, it’s a chance to show that Williams’ $1,000 challenge is more than just talk, and that this team is ready to lock in and defend that AFC title.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.