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A nationwide ground stoppage for all departing flights hit Friday afternoon, putting a massive wrench in Week 11 college football travel plans. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) dropped the bomb, citing “extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety,” and let me tell you, it’s caused absolute chaos for programs across the country trying to get to their road games.

Uncertainty Reigns for Game Day Prep

Right now, there’s no timetable for when this FAA issue will clear up. Teams are scrambling, trying to figure out alternate ways to get to their destinations. While some lucky squads already landed before the stoppage, a whole bunch of high-profile matchups could totally get flipped upside down because of this. We’re talking top-25 teams still stuck on the ground, looking at buses instead of planes for their longest road trips of the season. Think about it: player safety, proper rest, these are huge concerns if teams are spending all Friday night on a bus. Will games have to be pushed back? Right now, those questions are hanging out there with zero answers from the NCAA or the conferences.

Who’s Affected and Who Made It Out?

It’s a mixed bag across college football, with some teams breathing a sigh of relief and others in full panic mode.

* Northwestern at No. 20 Ohio State (12 p.m. ET kickoff): Good news for the Wildcats, they made it to Columbus. Looks like they’re still set for that noon kickoff against the Buckeyes.

* No. 13 Wake Forest at SMU (12 p.m. ET kickoff): CBS Sports sources say Wake Forest also landed in Dallas. The Demon Deacons dodged this travel bullet.

* No. 8 Tennessee at Texas A&M (3 p.m. ET kickoff): This is where things get gnarly. Tennessee was supposed to depart at 4 p.m. ET for what’s their longest road trip of the season. Now, their flight is grounded, and the Vols are actively exploring other options. This could be a huge factor for their game.

* No. 18 USC at No. 9 Indiana (3:30 p.m. ET kickoff): The Trojans were sharp, posting photos of players boarding their plane around 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, saying “in route.” They took off before the ground stoppage hit. Smart move, fellas.

* No. 22 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET kickoff): Another one for the “made it” column, with sources confirming Missouri arrived in Athens for their showdown with the top-ranked Bulldogs.

* **Michigan at No. 16 Oregon (3:30 p.m. ET kickoff):** CBS Sports sources confirm Michigan traveled to their destination.

So, while some teams got lucky and landed, others like Tennessee are facing a logistical nightmare. This nationwide ground stop just turned Week 11 into a wild card, and we’re all waiting to see how it plays out for Saturday’s schedule.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.