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Manchester United is eyeing Como midfielder Nico Paz, a 22-year-old from Argentina, for a potential summer move. Yeah, you read that right: the same Nico Paz who absolutely lit up United for two goals in the Champions League just last month. Talk about turning an opponent into a target, right? It’s a wild twist, but sometimes you just gotta sign the guy who makes your defense look silly.

The Paz Gambit: From Opponent to Target

So, Paz, at only 22, clearly made an impression when it mattered most. Scoring twice against a giant like United in a Champions League clash? That’s how you get noticed. Now, manager Mauricio Pochettino, fresh in his role, is apparently going to get backed in the January transfer window. United is reportedly in the market for a defender and a striker, so if Paz fits the bill for their midfield future, it seems they’re ready to act. It’s smart, you know? See a problem, sign the guy who caused it.

Chelsea and Liverpool Make Their Moves

Meanwhile, across the Premier League, Chelsea isn’t wasting any time either. They’re ready to make a move for Barcelona’s Jules Kounde. The 28-year-old French international is a hot commodity, and it looks like Barcelona is actually willing to offload him in January. That could be a massive defensive upgrade if Chelsea pulls it off.

And not to be outdone, Liverpool has been busy scouting Stuttgart’s 20-year-old Finn Jeltsch. It’s not just Liverpool keeping an eye on him, though; Bayern Munich is also reportedly watching the young defender. That’s a serious chase for a budding talent, and it shows how important it is to lock down future stars early.

The Scramble for Young Talent Heats Up

The hunt for young defensive talent isn’t stopping there. Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing 18-year-old Brazilian defender Vitao from Atletico Mineiro. Brighton and Everton are also in the mix, and even Barcelona is keeping tabs on the teenage center-back. Everyone wants that next big thing, and Vitao is clearly on a lot of radars.

On the midfield front, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are monitoring Brighton’s German midfielder Brajan Gruda, 22, who’s currently on loan at RB Leipzig. And Leeds United is plotting a January move for Stuttgart’s 22-year-old former Leicester midfielder Bilal el Khannouss.

It’s clear that the January window is going to be absolutely nuts with clubs scrambling for both immediate impact players and the stars of tomorrow. Get ready, because these next few weeks could redefine seasons.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.