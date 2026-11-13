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Team USA just dropped a ridiculous 14 goals on Denmark in the quarterfinals of the IIHF Women’s World Championship, making it crystal clear they are here to win gold. The tournament is heating up in Denmark, split between Esbjerg and Herning, and the giants of international women’s hockey, USA and Canada, are on a collision course.

USA’s Unstoppable Roll and Canada’s Battle

Listen, if you haven’t been watching, you’ve missed some wild action. Team USA, who already snagged gold at the Worlds last fall and the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics earlier this year, just keeps proving why they’re the team to beat. Their quarterfinal demolition of Denmark, a 14-0 thrashing, was just the latest in a string of dominant performances. They also crushed Switzerland 7-0, Germany 5-0, Austria 11-1, and Czechia 8-1 in earlier games. This roster is loaded, with stars like Hilary Knight, Caroline Harvey, and Kelly Pannek leading the charge. Twenty of their 25 players were at the 2026 Olympics, so yeah, they know how to get it done.

Canada isn’t messing around either, though their quarterfinal win against Czechia was a tighter 3-2 battle. They had some huge wins earlier, though, beating Sweden 5-1, Japan 9-0, and Denmark 10-1, plus a 2-0 shutout over Finland. They’re on the hunt, but everyone knows Team USA is bringing the heat. Other quarterfinal action saw Finland absolutely dominate Germany 6-0 and Sweden barely squeak past Switzerland 1-0. Also, Austria beat Japan 2-1 in overtime in the relegation game.

The Semifinals Are Set: Who’s Going For Gold?

Alright, the stage is set for some epic semifinal matchups on Sunday, November 15. First up, it’s Team USA going head-to-head with Finland at 9 a.m. ET. Can Finland, fresh off their 6-0 quarterfinal win, find a way to stop the USA scoring machine? That’s going to be a must-watch game. Then, Canada takes on Sweden at 1 p.m. ET. Sweden has shown they can light up the scoreboard, putting up 10 goals against Denmark and 5 against Japan, but Canada is a different beast. Will it be the USA and Canada in the final yet again, or can another nation break through and shock the world?

You don’t want to miss a second of this. In the U.S., you can catch the games on NHL Network or stream them live on Fubo. New subscribers can even snag a free trial with Fubo to check it out. For our Canadian fans, TSN channels will broadcast every game, and you can stream all the action on TSN.ca. Get ready, because the bronze medal game is set for 9 a.m. ET on Monday, November 16, followed by the ultimate showdown for gold!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.