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The 49ers are finally getting wide receiver Deebo Samuel back on the field, which is a major boost for their offense, but their defense, specifically the secondary, is looking rough. Samuel was a full participant in practice on Friday and carries no injury designation, ready to play after missing the last two games. His last appearance was way back on October 11, when they played our own Seahawks.

Samuel Returns, Evans Still Out

It’s a big deal for the 49ers to have Samuel available again, especially after he’s been sidelined for two weeks. But while one key receiver is back, another important pass-catcher, Mike Evans, remains out. Evans is still rehabbing an Achilles injury and will miss his second consecutive game. Tough break for them, as they’re clearly still missing his contributions on offense.

Secondary Depth Is in Shambles

Despite Samuel’s return, the real headache for the 49ers comes on defense. They have a staggering four cornerbacks listed as questionable for their upcoming game. That’s right, *four*. Deommodore Lenoir is dealing with a foot injury, Renardo Green has a back issue, Upton Stout is nursing a shoulder problem, and Nate Hobbs is battling an adductor injury. You can’t just lose that many guys in one position group without it being a massive problem. Beyond the corners, they’ve got other big names questionable too: left tackle Trent Williams with a shoulder issue, linebacker Dre Greenlaw with a knee injury, and defensive tackle C.J. West also with a knee injury.

This is a tough spot for the 49ers, especially with so many question marks in their defensive backfield. How they manage to piece together a secondary is going to be crucial. It’s a prime example of how quickly injuries can derail a team, no matter how talented. We’ll be watching to see how they handle this defensive challenge, because these kinds of holes can make or break a season.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.