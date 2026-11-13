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Three South Bend area football teams are battling it out for IHSAA regional championships tonight, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. All three are favored to win their respective matchups, but you know how these things go, especially when a title is on the line. It’s Friday the 13th, and the action is set to be scary good.

6A Showdown: Penn vs. Crown Point

The biggest clash of the night has got to be in Class 6A, with No. 6 Penn (11-0) squaring off against No. 5 Crown Point (11-0). Yep, you read that right: two undefeated teams, both with perfect 11-0 records, going head-to-head for a regional championship. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Penn took down the Bulldogs in sectional play last season, and they are hungry for their first regional title since 2017. One of these squads is going to taste defeat for the first time all season. You gotta tune in for this one.

4A and 5A Titles on the Line

Over in Middlebury, we have Class 4A No. 6 Northridge (12-0) putting its perfect season on the line against Hobart (9-3) for another regional championship. That game also kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Raiders haven’t advanced to semi-state since 2021, and they just snagged their first sectional title since 2022. Can they keep that momentum rolling and make it two straight playoff trophies? Then, in Class 5A, host Concord (6-5) battles visiting Chesterton (6-5) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Minutemen are looking to win back-to-back regional crowns, while Chesterton is riding high after winning their first-ever sectional title last week. Both teams have battled to .500 records and are ready to leave it all out there.

These are the games that truly define a season, shaping legacies and delivering pure, unadulterated championship football. Stay locked in, because tonight we find out who advances and keeps their dreams alive for IHSAA glory.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.