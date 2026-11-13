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No. 3 Alabama is reportedly turning to former Washington quarterback Austin Mack to start against Vanderbilt on Saturday, sidelining their Heisman-hopeful Keelon Russell as he nurses a left ankle injury. This is a cautious move from the Crimson Tide, even though Russell managed to finish their 31-13 win over LSU after the injury, taping up his ankle and not missing a single snap. The report says he is still available against the Commodores if needed, but wow, what a twist, right?

Russell’s Ankle Injury: A Cautious Call For The Tide

Russell’s injury came during that big win against LSU. He balled out, going 17-of-24 for 206 yards and three touchdowns, plus scrambling for 25 yards on eight carries. That is Heisman-level stuff, no doubt. But even with that performance, and the fact he did not miss time, Alabama is clearly prioritizing his long-term health. The initial spread had Alabama as a 19.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, but once news dropped about Mack starting, that line plummeted to 15.5 points on Friday afternoon. That is a pretty clear indicator of what Vegas thinks, and it screams “impact player out.” Vanderbilt is not exactly lighting up the SEC either, sitting at 1-5 in conference play and 4-5 overall. But still, any change at QB for a top-tier team is a massive deal.

Playoff Path and Heisman Dreams: Mack’s Moment to Shine

Think about the bigger picture for Alabama: they are right there, near the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. Russell’s season stats are legit: 165-of-245 passing for 2,263 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He has added 276 rushing yards and five scores, too. He has legitimately emerged as a sleeper candidate for the Heisman Trophy. But a missed game, even against Vanderbilt, could absolutely torpedo any chance he has at that award. For Alabama, though, the real prize is a national championship. They need a fully healthy Russell if they are going to get another shot at Georgia in the SEC title game. The Bulldogs already beat them once back in September, and a rematch in Atlanta in December feels almost inevitable. Georgia leads the SEC with a 6-1 conference record, while Alabama and Kentucky are both 5-2 in league play, with Texas and Tennessee at 4-2.

This is where Austin Mack comes in, a name that might ring a bell for some of us here in the Emerald City. Mack, who transferred to Alabama from Washington after the 2023 season when Kalen DeBoer headed to Tuscaloosa, beat out Ty Simpson for the starting job in fall camp after Simpson departed for the NFL. Mack has seen action in nine games throughout his college career, but this is a whole different level. He has attempted 39 career passes, completing 29 for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Now, he is stepping onto the field as the starting QB for the No. 3 team in the nation, with all eyes on him. Talk about pressure!

So, what is next? Alabama hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday, then they have an FCS opponent in Chattanooga in Week 12, before wrapping up the regular season with their annual rivalry game against Auburn. For Austin Mack, this Vanderbilt game is his chance to show what he has got under the brightest lights. For Alabama, it is about staying healthy, staying sharp, and keeping their College Football Playoff dreams alive. You know Kalen DeBoer is not messing around. This team has its sights set on Atlanta, and they cannot afford any slip-ups, especially with a potential rematch against Georgia looming. Let us see how Mack handles the spotlight!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.