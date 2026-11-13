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The San Francisco 49ers are heading into their rivalry game against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend looking to push their record to a dominant 8-1 after absolutely blowing out the Las Vegas Raiders last time out. But here’s the wild part: they started the week as 1.5-point underdogs, and now they’re stomping into Dallas as 3.5-point favorites. That’s a five-point swing, people! You’d think everything was sunshine and rainbows, right? Not so fast, because their secondary is in serious trouble, and the Cowboys are geared up to exploit it.

The Injury Bug Just Hit the Secondary Hard

While the 49ers’ odds are suddenly looking sweet, their defense, which has actually graded out well by a bunch of metrics this season, is about to face a real test. They could be without not one, but *two* key cornerbacks this weekend. Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green both missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. That’s a huge problem when you’re going up against a Dallas offense that’s absolutely looking to throw the ball. Add to that Mike Evans, who was already expected to miss another week. On the flip side, the Cowboys are dealing with some injuries themselves, like cornerback Joey Porter Jr., but their star receiver George Pickens, who started the week with two limited practices, looks like he’s good to go. This whole situation has oddsmakers expecting a shootout, with the game total hitting a sky-high 55.5 points!

Jack Jones’ Wild Comeback and Immediate Trial by Fire

So, with those cornerback injuries mounting, guess who’s back? Jack Jones. The 49ers re-signed him to the practice squad this week, just a few weeks after they cut him loose. Jones had some flashes this season, sure, but let’s be real, he really struggled before he got the axe, and no one was sure he’d ever be back. But now, with the secondary in shambles, he could be called upon to play, and fast. Morris, when talking about Jones’ return, put it pretty bluntly, saying, “I don’t think there’s ever an understanding he’s coming back… Jack Jones handled himself the right way. He was accountable to the things that he did wrong. I was accountable to the things that I could help him out to do better, so when he left, he left on great terms.” He also added that Jones is returning “with a different vibe about himself and a different perspective,” which is good, because he’s about to get thrown into the fire.

Jack Jones is going from the practice squad straight into a nightmare matchup against CeeDee Lamb and a returning George Pickens. This isn’t just tough, it’s a brutal welcome back party. If Lenoir and Green can’t suit up, this defense, as good as it’s been overall, is going to be seriously banged up in the secondary.

This weekend’s game is huge for the 49ers’ hopes of hitting 8-1. With their secondary limping into Dallas and oddsmakers predicting a ton of points, get ready for an absolute offensive fireworks show. Can this patched-up defense hold it together, or will Dallas light them up? We’re about to find out.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Niners Nation.