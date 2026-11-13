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Myles Price, the Vikings’ pocket-sized return man, is tearing up the NFL this season, leading the entire league in punt return yardage and boasting the longest punt return. He’s also the only player in the NFL to score on a punt return this season, making him the single biggest special teams threat the Packers will face in what’s expected to be a close game.

The Price is Right: From Undrafted to Unstoppable

Remember Myles Price last season? The undrafted guy from Indiana in 2025 was purely a special teams player, and while his 2025 numbers weren’t bad,averaging 9.9 yards on 30 punt returns and 25.9 yards on 60 kickoff returns, with a long of 43 on punts and 61 on kickoffs,they weren’t exactly screaming “game changer.” Well, that’s completely changed in 2026. The 5-foot-9, 183-pound Price is the sole reason the Vikings’ special teams are ranked first in punt return average (17.5 yards per return) and second in kickoff return average (29.9 per return). He’s the only player who has returned a punt or kick for Minnesota this year, meaning their ridiculous league-wide rankings are all his work. He even logged an 86-yard punt return and a 68-yard kickoff return, but even if you stripped those out, the Vikings would still be fifth in punt return average and third in kickoff return. The man is a micro machine, a genuine threat every time the ball leaves the punter’s foot.

Packers’ Coverage Faces Its Ultimate Test

Now, the Packers’ special teams under new coordinator Cam Achord have been generally pretty solid this season. Pre-injury, Skyy Moore was boosting their return game, but where they’ve really shined is in coverage. Green Bay has allowed the fourth-lowest average per return on punt returns and the tenth-lowest figure overall on special teams. That’s good work, especially since special teams coverage is something the Packers have historically prioritized. But as good as they are, the Vikings are even better at returning. The clash between the Packers’ solid coverage units and Price’s electrifying return ability is going to be a must-watch matchup.

Why This Matchup Could Tilt the Game

Everyone knows the Packers will have their hands full with Brian Flores and that incredible Vikings defense. And Kirk Cousins being under center for Minnesota should make their offense more capable. But here’s the kicker: if the Packers don’t contain Price and take care of business on special teams, the Vikings could absolutely tilt the balance of the game. In a contest that’s expected to be tight, any little advantage can be the difference maker. Special teams have been a quiet strength for Green Bay, but this week, they’re facing a singular, dominant force. Let’s hope they have a plan for Myles Price because if they don’t, it could be a long afternoon.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Acme Packing Company.