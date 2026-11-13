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John Cena officially stepped away from active professional wrestling last December, but if you have been watching his recent WWE appearances, you know the “retirement” vibe is, well, murky. The 17-time world champion is out there, showing up for things like the upcoming John Cena Classic, and he is even changing his look, all to make it clear he is done. But guess what? Fans are still begging for “one more match.”

The Jorts Are Gone, But the Chants Aren’t

Cena called it quits as an active competitor last December 2025, but he has been making periodic appearances lately, especially in connection with the John Cena Classic. He still rocks that familiar T-shirt and hat, but the rest of the gear? GONE. Cena made a conscious effort to shake things up, explaining his thinking to SI.com’s Rick Ucchino. He is not just talking about new clothes, he is talking about a whole new look to signal the end of his in-ring career.

“Those weren’t jorts in Brooklyn, and they weren’t jorts on NXT. I’m wearing cargo shorts,” Cena said. “I’m not wearing any wristbands, I don’t have a towel and I don’t have any knee pads. So, when I said the jorts are retired, the f—-ing jorts are retired.”

Dude is serious about it! But even Cena admits it is not working. He was trying to avoid confusing the fans, hoping that if he showed up in dress shoes and a suit with a pocket watch, people would get that he is done. “That didn’t work. They still chanted one more match,” Cena confessed. He loves wearing suits, but apparently, Cody Rhodes also gets beat up in suits, making Cena’s attempt to clarify his status “really murky.” His legendary career’s final match was on Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025. Yeah, he tapped out to Gunther, a real shocker for a lot of us, but he still got a heartwarming send-off from Superstars and fans alike. Cena remains a key ambassador for WWE, and he is front and center as the face of the John Cena Classic. He has personally invited a bunch of main roster and NXT Superstars, including Cody Rhodes, to compete for the inaugural championship.

Punk’s NXT Takeover and Michaels’ Main Roster Leap?

Meanwhile, away from Cena’s wardrobe woes, some seriously big news is swirling about the future of NXT’s leadership. Rumors are flying that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is set to replace Bruce Prichard as creative director on WWE’s main roster after WrestleMania 43. Prichard is reportedly stepping down to work more from home, which is a wild shift.

If Michaels does make the move, get this: CM Punk is being eyed as his most likely successor in NXT. PWInsider.com reports that Punk has been at the “majority” of NXT television tapings recently and is being “prepped” for Michaels’ spot. Can you believe that? Punk running NXT!

As for WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles, the reports say WWE wants him as a scout for the WWE ID program, not as Michaels’ replacement. Styles has been more involved with NXT lately as a producer, which is cool, partly because Terry Taylor is out after knee surgery. It is fair to wonder if Punk, at 48, can really take on a full-time role in NXT while still wrestling. He is in the latter stages of his career, but he is still performing at a high level. Talk about high stakes for NXT’s creative direction!

What’s Next for the WWE Universe

So, what is on deck? Keep your eyes peeled for the John Cena Classic, kicking off on December 14 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. And for all you hardcore fans, the biggest drama might be brewing behind the scenes in NXT. Will Shawn Michaels actually make the jump? If so, can CM Punk really juggle a full-time creative role while still throwing down in the ring? This is gonna be wild.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.