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The New York Mets are on a mission this offseason, and they are hunting hard for a first baseman. While Alec Bohm, the former Phillies infielder, was on their radar, a new name has blown up their plans: Ty France. According to MLB reporter Michael Marino, the Mets front office is officially showing interest in the former San Diego Padres first baseman after a truly incredible 4.5 bWAR season.

France’s Career Year That Changed Everything

Let’s just talk about what Ty France did last season. We’re talking 4.5 bWAR! That’s not just good, that’s elite production from a first baseman. In 440 at-bats, he crushed 21 home runs, put up a .295 batting average, smacked 130 hits, and drove in 72 RBI. His .865 OPS with a 139 OPS+ tells you everything you need to know: the guy was locked in.

What makes this even more wild? This past season, France set career highs in bWAR, home runs, and OPS. His 139 OPS+ was also the best of his career. The Padres got insane value out of him, and now he’s a free agent looking for a serious payday. When Jake Bauers signed with the Boston Red Sox for $59 million over four years, France immediately became the next best first baseman available. No wonder the Mets are all over him!

The Mets’ First Base Dilemma and France’s Upside

So, the Mets need a first baseman, and they need one bad. France joins Bohm as their top targets, but there’s a big reason why France might be the play. While they *could* trade for someone like Christian Walker from the Houston Astros, France is reportedly a much cheaper option. Every team wants to build a winner without totally breaking the bank, right?

Now, we gotta keep it real. France is 32 years old, and he’s had some ups and downs. The big question mark is his previous two seasons, where he posted a measly 0.4 bWAR across 278 games. That’s a huge drop from his monster 2026 performance. But his upside this past year? It’s too appealing for New York to ignore. The Mets could snag him on a reasonable multi-year deal, and if he brings even close to that 2026 production, it’s a steal.

What happens next? The Mets clearly have their sights set on bolstering first base, and with France’s career-best numbers now on his resume, he’s the hot ticket. Keep your eyes peeled, because New York is ready to make a move, and Ty France could be the big bat they’re looking for.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.