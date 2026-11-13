Pittsburgh Steelers logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Forget all the chatter about trade rumors for Josh Downs or Brian Thomas Jr., and put those Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. injury updates on hold for a second. Amid all the wide receiver discourse the Steelers have been dealing with, there is one name everyone in the building just can’t stop talking about, and he is still on practice squad injured reserve: Max Hurleman.

The Head Coach and QB Are All In

Yeah, you heard that right. This isn’t about a big-name free agent or a top draft pick. It’s about a guy who hasn’t played a single regular season snap yet. Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear Thursday just how much he thinks of Hurleman. “I mean, how do you not love Max (Hurleman)?” McCarthy asked. He went on to say that as a new coach, he saw Hurleman “doing everything right” every single day, burning up the GPS data. McCarthy raved about his “incredible workload capacity, work ethic.” This is the kind of praise you hear for a Pro Bowler, not a practice squad guy coming off an injury.

It was a real bummer when Hurleman landed on practice squad injured reserve back on September 19 with what’s been described as an “undisclosed but suspected leg injury.” McCarthy felt Hurleman “truly performed to a level that he deserved a 53-man roster spot,” which tells you everything you need to know about the talent here. We’re talking about a guy who apparently impressed enough to earn a main roster spot before the season even got into full swing. Now, it looks like he is getting close to coming back. Even Aaron Rodgers mentioned Hurleman this past Wednesday when talking about the Steelers getting healthier at receiver, saying he “would love to get some opportunities for Max (Hurleman) at some point whenever he comes off.” McCarthy himself brought up Hurleman in the same breath as Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, guys we’re all itching to get back, saying he’s “excited to continue to work with” that group. That’s serious company.

“White Chocolate” Is About to Debut

The hype train doesn’t stop with the coaches and quarterback, either. Steelers WR1 DK Metcalf, yeah, *that* DK Metcalf, has even coined a nickname for the second-year receiver: “White Chocolate.” Metcalf sounds absolutely pumped for Hurleman’s return, telling the media on Thursday, “White Chocolate gonna get y’all some plays, especially when he’s out there on the field, so I’m looking forward to him making his debut.” This isn’t some rookie coming out of nowhere; Metcalf noted Hurleman “has been making plays since his rookie year last year,” so the talent and potential are clearly there even if we haven’t seen it on Sundays yet.

The Man Himself Weighs In

So, what does Max Hurleman, the man at the center of all this buzz, have to say? Per beat reporter Mark Kaboly, he sounds incredibly humble. “It’s very humbling whenever your name gets brought up,” Hurleman said. “I’ve been working my tail off every day to come back. To get the recognition, that means a lot, but obviously, there’s a ton of work to do.” He’s realistic, acknowledging he hasn’t “played a game yet,” but he also knows what this means: “it’s awesome to hear they trust me and see me as an option.” Remember, this is an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame.

The Steelers’ wide receiver room has been a revolving door of rumors and injuries. But the fact that Max Hurleman, a guy who hasn’t played a single NFL regular season snap, is dominating the conversation tells you everything. He’s close to returning from that September 19 injury. When he does, all eyes will be on “White Chocolate” to see if he can turn all this incredible mid-season hype into actual plays on the field.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Behind the Steel Curtain.