Toronto Blue Jays logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander has issued a public statement apologizing for anti-Muslim social media videos he recently shared and then deleted, following a swift and strong condemnation from Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins. This isn’t just a minor slip-up; the content Santander amplified drew a line in the sand for the organization, making it clear where their values stand.

Santander’s Apology and The Content That Caused Hurt

Santander took to Instagram to issue his apology, stating he “should have been more thoughtful” about what he put on his platform. He admitted the “content caused hurt” and offered a sincere apology, acknowledging the massive responsibility that comes with a public voice. The player, a Venezuela native, also affirmed his respect for the Muslim community and “people of every faith and background,” claiming the shared content “fell short of my own convictions” as a man of faith.

What exactly was this content? According to reports, Santander shared videos following the recent U.S. midterm elections. One featured a Christian pastor declaring, “There is no such thing as kind Muslims.” Another suggested Sharia law would be imposed in the U.S. after Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate election in Michigan. That’s some heavy stuff, and it’s no wonder it sparked an immediate backlash. Santander says he’s learned from this experience and will ensure his communications never promote hate or give the impression he supports “hatred, discrimination, or violence against anyone.”

Blue Jays Management Lays Down the Law

GM Ross Atkins didn’t mince words, telling reporters that Santander’s behavior “did not align” with the Blue Jays’ organizational values. He stressed there were “no words to express my level of disappointment” in the outfielder. Atkins spoke directly with Santander, highlighting his “lack of awareness” and the impact of his “very large microphone.” The club had already released its own statement, making it clear that “Baseball is for everyone” and the Blue Jays are committed to an “inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome.” They also unequivocally stated that “individual comments do not represent our organization’s values and beliefs.”

This isn’t just a slap on the wrist. Atkins emphasized the organization is “working exceptionally hard internally” to maintain a safe and welcoming environment, and Santander’s actions were a direct contradiction to that effort. It’s a tough situation for Santander, who is in the second year of a five-year, $92.5 million free-agent contract signed prior to the 2025 season. After struggling badly in 54 games in 2025, he then missed the *entire 2026 season* due to injury. Now, this off-field controversy adds another layer to his challenging tenure with the team.

Moving forward, the message from the Blue Jays is crystal clear: respect and inclusion are non-negotiable. For any athlete with a public platform, especially one as large as an MLB player’s, every single post, share, or like carries immense weight. Santander’s apology and the club’s firm stance are a stark reminder of that reality.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.