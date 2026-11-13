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Coleraine is back in the win column, absolutely torching bottom-of-the-table Portadown with a convincing 3-0 victory at the Showgrounds. This wasn’t just a win, it was a statement, showing everyone they can get it done and putting major pressure on Portadown’s already precarious position.

First Half Firepower Ignites The Showgrounds

The home side came out firing from the whistle, creating chance after chance, but for a while, it looked like it might be one of those frustrating nights. Adam Brooks and Ben Wylie had some early looks but couldn’t find the net. Brooks, a summer signing from Crusaders, even headed wide from six yards out after some great work from Joe Thomson midway through the half. Then came the real heartbreaker at the half-hour mark: Portadown keeper Aaron McCarey made an incredible save to parry a goal-bound Ben Wylie header, only for Jay Henderson’s rebound to smash off the post. Talk about close calls!

But Coleraine’s dominance finally paid off big time, eight minutes before half-time, thanks to Henderson. The Scottish winger picked up the ball pretty deep, maybe 30 yards out, and when he got the invitation to shoot, he didn’t hesitate. He unleashed a low right-foot shot that flew past McCarey, marking his fourth goal of the campaign. What a strike! Then, right on the stroke of half-time, Ben Wylie got his first goal for Coleraine at the Showgrounds, running onto a brilliant pass from central defender Cameron Stewart, rounding McCarey, and tapping it into an empty net. Two goals in quick succession, and the momentum was all Coleraine’s heading into the break.

Coleraine Keeps the Foot on the Gas, Portadown Can’t Respond

The second half started exactly how the first ended: Coleraine in control. Just six minutes after the restart, it was 3-0. Full-back Lyndon Kane whipped in a dangerous cross from the right, putting Portadown defender Divin Isamala under serious pressure from Adam Brooks, and Isamala ended up putting it into his own net. You hate to see an own goal, but it just underscored Coleraine’s relentless attack.

Joel Cooper nearly made it four late in the game, but his fierce shot from the edge of the penalty area went just the wrong side of the crossbar. Portadown, meanwhile, had a really quiet night offensively. Michael Hewitt had their best chance in the second half with a header that went narrowly off target, but that was pretty much it. They just couldn’t get anything going.

This was a massive win for Coleraine, showing they can dictate play and bury chances. For Portadown, though, it’s another tough pill to swallow. Staying rooted to the foot of the table is a brutal position, and they’ve got to dig deep and find some answers soon if they want to turn this season around. The pressure is on.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.